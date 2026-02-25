Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 24 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

We have Maxmillions winners!

The Lotto Max winning numbers are out now for February 24.

With this Lotto Max draw, a $65 million jackpot and eight Maxmillions worth $1 million each are up for grabs.

So, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the Maxmillions winners and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 24?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 24 are 6, 8, 10, 25, 27, 30 and 31, with 44 as the bonus number.

Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:

  • 1, 10, 17, 19, 28, 32 and 48
  • 4, 12, 18, 20, 27, 30 and 41
  • 5, 10, 19, 29, 30, 40 and 44
  • 7, 14, 21, 33, 36, 40 and 49
  • 10, 27, 33, 44, 45, 47 and 49
  • 13, 16, 20, 21, 22, 31 and 36
  • 15, 21, 25, 30, 34, 38 and 49
  • 19, 26, 29, 33, 42, 44 and 49

There is no winner of the $65 million jackpot.

But one of the Maxmillions prizes is split between two tickets, which means both winners get $500,000. Those winning tickets were sold in Ontario and B.C.

The next Lotto Max draw on February 27 will offer a $70 million jackpot and 10 Maxmillions.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 20?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 20 were 15, 16, 29, 31, 32, 45 and 49. Then, the bonus number was 25.

For Maxmillions, the winning numbers were:

  • 1, 6, 15, 21, 32, 34, and 45
  • 2, 10, 23, 31, 33, 41 and 46
  • 3 10, 22, 30, 32, 40 and 44
  • 5, 6, 13, 20, 29, 35 and 39
  • 7, 9, 18, 20, 26, 33 and 38
  • 16, 25, 30, 32, 35, 44 and 45

Nobody won the $60 million jackpot or any of the Maxmillions prizes in Friday's draw.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

