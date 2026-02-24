Loblaw is planning to open more stores in 2026, including these discount grocery stores

Loblaw is going to open new locations this year, including a lot of discount grocery stores.

The company revealed that Ontario is expected to have the most new store openings.

It was announced on February 23 that Loblaw Companies Limited will spend $2.4 billion in 2026 to expand and renovate stores, enhance supply chain capabilities, and create thousands of jobs across Canada.

This is the second investment in the company’s plan to spend $10 billion by 2030 and reinforce the role of Loblaw as a "major contributor" to the Canadian economy.

It's also meant to create new ways "for customers to access value" at Loblaw-owned stores.

Throughout 2026, the company is planning to open 70 new stores in Canada.

That includes 34 Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix pharmacies and care clinics, and 31 discount No Frills and Maxi stores.

According to the company, these new stores will be of value to the communities where they're located.

Loblaw Companies Limited is also planning to renovate 191 existing stores in Canada as part of this $2.4 billion investment.

The new store locations, the renovation of existing stores and the continued construction of a roughly 1.2 million-square-foot automated distribution centre in Caledon, Ontario, are expected to create 9,700 retail and construction jobs across the country.

Loblaw Companies Limited is planning to open 24 new stores in western Canada, leading to more than 3,400 jobs in the region.

Ontario is set to get the most new stores and jobs from this expansion, with 27 new locations and 3,775 jobs.

Those jobs include roles associated with the company’s two new automated distribution centres in southern Ontario.

Quebec will get 15 new stores and more than 1,985 jobs, while eastern Canada will get four new stores and more than 600 jobs.

Loblaw Companies Limited is a Canadian retailer that operates Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Fortinos, T&T, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Maxi, Provigo, Shoppers Drug Mart, Pharmaprix and other stores in Canada.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

