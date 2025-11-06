Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

No Frills is offering a new way to shop at some Ontario stores that could save you money

This could help if you're on a budget or don't realize how much you're spending until you're at the checkout. 🛒

exterior of no frills store in toronto, ontario

No Frills store in Ontario.

Typhoonski | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Some No Frills locations in Ontario have a new way to shop that could help you save money.

Here's what you need to know about which stores offer this shopping experience, how it works, and more.

Loblaw Companies Limited recently announced that a pilot program is happening at a few No Frills stores to give "a faster shopping experience" for customers.

If you shop on a budget or don't realize how much you're spending until you get to the checkout, this could help you save money.

This new way of shopping is called pcogo, and it allows you to scan products in the PC Optimum app as you shop.

You can see a real-time estimated total of your bill and how many PC Optimum points you'll earn in the app.

There is also a new streamlined in-store checkout process with the program.

It's available at these No Frills locations in Toronto:

  • Jordan's No Frills at King and Shaw
  • Bo's No Frills at Richmond and John
  • Jesse's No Frills at Mount Pleasant and Eglinton

The pcogo shopping experience is only for PC Optimum members who have accumulated at least 30,000 lifetime PC Optimum points.

If you meet those requirements, you can scan in the app as you shop at the participating No Frills stores in Toronto.

Now, let's get into how the pcogo program works.

When you go into one of the three participating No Frills stores, you have to "check in" by scanning the QR code displayed in-store or enabling location sharing on your smartphone.

That allows the PC Optimum app to show the correct products, prices, and promotions.

Then, in the app, you scan the products you're adding to your cart or basket.

It shows you an instant estimated total of your bill and automatically tracks the PC Optimum points you'll earn with your shop.

Once you're done shopping, there is a dedicated self-checkout lane for pcogo shoppers to "significantly reduce wait times."

This is meant to make checking out at the grocery store "quicker and more efficient," according to Loblaw Companies Limited.

Also, with the new pcogo shopping program, you'll be able to more easily keep track of your budget and loyalty program rewards throughout your shopping trip so you're not surprised at the checkout.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

