This Toronto ice rink was named among the world's 'most beautiful' and it beat New York City
Move over, New York!
Lace up those skates! You can enjoy one of the world's "most beautiful" ice rinks right here in Toronto.
Featuring twinkling lights, an enchanting Christmas tree, and the glowing city as a backdrop, it's no wonder this attraction was recognized internationally for its picture-perfect setting.
British hotel chain Premier Inn has released a ranking of "The most beautiful ice rinks in the world," showcasing 56 magical places to skate from across the globe.
Premier Inn used eye-tracking technology to assess which festive displays captured attention fastest and held it longest, combining the results into an overall score ranking the most visually appealing ice rinks.
A Toronto rink ranked 12th on the list, beating New York City's Rockefeller Center rink, which ranked 14th.
The Nathan Phillips Square ice-skating rink is a popular attraction that has been a Toronto staple for almost 60 years.
Located in the heart of downtown, the rink features twinkly lights and a massive Christmas tree during the holiday season, adding an extra touch of magic to the scene.
For the rest of the winter, the rink is framed by the Freedom Arches, offering an equally eye-catching backdrop.
The rink is free to enjoy and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting. There is on-site skate and helmet rental, as well as skate sharpening.
While Nathan Phillips Square ranked 12th globally, it ranked 3rd in North America.
"The Nathan Phillips Square Rink in Toronto, Canada, takes the bronze medal in the North America rankings, with a total score of 69.3/100 and an average of 2.24 seconds spent in admiration by the participants of the study," Premier Inn said.
"Through the spring, summer, autumn and winter months, Nathan Phillips Square features a fountain and reflecting pool, which is then turned into an artificial ice rink during the winter. The rink has been a seasonal attraction for over 60 years, and with this unique set up, it's easy to see why."
The only other Toronto ice rink to rank among the world's most beautiful is the Evergreen Brick Works Skating Rink, which features dreamy snow-covered gardens.
You can find the full ranking on the Premier Inn website.
If you're searching for a truly magical place to skate this season, Nathan Phillips Square stands out as one of the most beautiful rinks in the world.
Nathan Phillips Square Ice Rink
Price: Free
When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting
Address: 100 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
