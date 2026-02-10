One of North America's 'best' spas is near Toronto and it's a 'peaceful country oasis'

Who's ready to get pampered? Ontario is full of dreamy spas, but if you're looking for a truly incredible experience, you'll want to plan a trip to this luxurious destination.

Located amidst peaceful nature and stunning scenery, it's a majestic spot to unwind, and was recently named one of the best spas in North America.

Spas of America has released its list of the Top 100 Spas of 2025, highlighting wellness retreats in Canada, the United States, Mexico and the Dominican Republic that captured the most attention from travellers this past year.

The rankings were determined by analyzing website traffic throughout 2025 to identify which spa listings received the most visits. Google Review ratings were also taken into account, with stronger ratings helping boost a spa's position on the list.

To qualify, each property had to maintain a minimum Google rating of 4.0 and could be a spa resort, hotel, or standalone spa destination.

Twenty-two Canadian spas made the list, including The Spa at Langdon Hall, which ranked 19th.

Located in the charming region of Cambridge, The Spa at Langdon Hall is a luxurious wellness destination just an hour from Toronto.

According to the website, the spa is "surrounded by pristine nature" and offers "transformative treatments that restore your inner equilibrium and enhance your natural vitality."

There is a range of treatments available, including facials, massages, manicures and pedicures, body wraps, and stress-relief experiences.

During your visit, you can enjoy the spa's outdoor terrace, Langdon Hall's 12 kilometres of walking trails, and stunning lawns and gardens.

The spa also offers packages that let you experience a range of treatments and more.

You can indulge in light snacks and treats from the spa menu, or make a reservation at the Dining Room for a full sit-down meal featuring seasonal, locally inspired dishes.

If you're planning a longer getaway, you can book a stay at Langdon Hall, which features "contemporary luxury with country estate charm."

The luxurious rooms, inspired by English and French country style, have everything from fine antiques to wood-burning fireplaces.

Several other Ontario spas made Spas of America's list, including Ste. Anne's Spa and the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa.

If you're looking to treat yourself, The Spa at Langdon Hall deserves a spot on your bucket list.

The Spa at Langdon Hall

Price: $75 + per service

Address: 1 Langdon Dr., Cambridge, ON

Langdon Hall Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

