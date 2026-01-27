I visited one of North America's best spas near Toronto and it has stunning waterfall views
It's nestled in Ontario's "most beautiful" village.
There's nothing like a spa day to cure the winter blues, and you can find one of the best in North America just a short drive from Toronto.
With rooftop amenities, waterfall views, and luxurious experiences, it's like a little slice of paradise right here in Ontario, offering a vacation-level escape without a plane ticket.
Last winter, I took a trip to the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, a dreamy destination that was recently named among the Top 100 Spas of 2025 list by Spas of America.
The former mill has been transformed by Pearle Hospitality into a luxurious retreat complete with 30 guest rooms, a multi-level restaurant, and a rooftop spa.
Located just over an hour from Toronto in the enchanting village of Elora, the destination is a beautiful spot for a day trip or weekend escape, and is extra magical during the snowy season.
The spa
You can get totally pampered at the Elora Mill Spa. Perched along the Grand River, the wellness destination offers a range of treatments and experiences to help you feel relaxed.
You can enjoy facials, massages, manicures, pedicures, and body treatments in upscale rooms, some of which offer views of the gorge below.
One of the highlights of the spa is the all-season rooftop patio, where you can unwind in the pool or hot tub while taking in breathtaking scenery.
I enjoyed a facial and then headed to the rooftop to take advantage of the amenities and views.
The snowy surroundings made it extra magical, and the tumbling waterfall below added a serene touch to the whole experience.
There were cozy, fur-draped chairs and fire pits dotted around the rooftop where you could relax with a warm drink in the crisp winter air.
A person holding a mug of cider in a hot tub.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The steaming pool offered a refreshing dip, but my favourite feature was the hot tub, which overlooks the rushing gorge below.
I sipped warm apple cider while soaking in the bubbling water, watching the snow fall and listening to the roar of the waterfall beneath me.
The spa even has a sauna with more stunning views of the snowy gorge and cascading falls.
The rooftop spa at the Elora Mill.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You can also enjoy the eucalyptus steam rooms and the Spa Café, which offers beverages and peaceful meals amid gorgeous scenery.
The Elora Mill Spa offers packages as well as individual treatments, so you can choose exactly how you want to unwind.
For those looking to really immerse themselves, the spa also offers wellness workshops and seasonal events, such as guided meditation sessions and painting experiences, adding another layer of relaxation to your visit.
The hotel
If you want to extend your visit, you can book a stay at the Elora Mill Hotel.
This luxurious escape is perfect for a weekend getaway or couples' retreat, especially if you're looking to pamper yourself.
The rooms come in three distinct styles: rustic, modern, and French-inspired. Many feature indoor seasonal fireplaces and soaker tubs, and every room includes a king-sized bed, marble walk-in shower, and heated floors.
Some rooms even offer private balconies overlooking the river, perfect for morning coffee or watching the snow settle over the gorge.
In addition to the upscale rooms, the Mill is home to a delicious restaurant perched atop the river. The venue features floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views and seasonal dishes made with local ingredients.
The village
Elora itself is an enchanting spot to explore, so you'll want to save some time to wander through the village.
Known as Ontario's "most beautiful village," the small town is brimming with charm and feels like a little slice of winter paradise.
You can stroll along the frosty streets, popping into warm shops and browsing unique local goods. Elora offers everything from jewelry and clothing stores to leather shops.
Elora also boasts a great food scene. You can relax with hot chocolate and baked goods at the cozy cafes, or dig into hearty meals at one of the local restaurants.
If pizza is your go-to, you'll want to head to Tony's Sourdough Pizzeria, open Friday through Sunday during the winter. The venue serves fluffy pies with a range of drool-worthy toppings.
The Lobby Bar Elora is another delicious spot to enjoy. You can dig into Asian-inspired dishes in a funky, colourful atmosphere.
You can also enjoy scenic hikes near the town. The 1.5-kilometre Aboyne Trail offers picturesque views along the edge of the gorge and winds past historic features such as a lime kiln, water pump and windmill.
Or step back in time at the Wellington County Museum & Archives, which features unique exhibits highlighting local history.
The nearby village of Fergus offers additional shops, quaint scenery, and Scottish charm.
Elora is a beautiful spot for a summer escape as well. You'll find flower-filled streets, live music, sunlit patios, ice cream parlours, and more. One of the most iconic experiences is the Elora Gorge, a turquoise swimming hole surrounded by limestone cliffs.
Other Ontario spas featured in America's Top 100 Spas of 2025 include Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain and Ste. Anne's Spa.
With its rooftop views, luxurious amenities, and rejuvenating treatments, the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa is a beautiful spot to treat yourself. I'm already dreaming about a return trip!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
The Elora Mill Hotel & Spa offered Madeline Forsyth the opportunity to experience a stay at the hotel with no expectation of coverage, positive or otherwise.
Narcity Media does not accept payment, gifts or favours in exchange for editorial coverage. We may accept a free product, service or experience if we believe our honest review could be of value to our readers. You can find our full Editorial Standards here.