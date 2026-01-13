This Ontario spa hidden in a snow-covered forest was named one of the best in North America

Who's ready to get pampered?

A spa in a snowy landscape.

A spa in Ontario.

@scandinaveblue | Instagram, @scandinaveblue | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're craving some rest and relaxation this winter, you might want to book a day at this dreamy Ontario spa. Tucked away amid snow-covered trees, it's like a little slice of paradise and was just named one of the best in North America.

Spas of America has unveiled its annual Top 100 Spas of 2025 list, spotlighting standout wellness destinations across Canada, the U.S., the Dominican Republic, and Mexico that travellers were most drawn to over the past year.

To compile the Top 100 Spas of 2025, Spas of America analyzed Google Analytics data from January 1 to December 31, 2025, measuring consumer interest based on unique page views. The rankings also factored in Google Review ratings, with higher scores carrying more weight to reflect ongoing guest satisfaction. Only spas, resorts, and hotels with a Google rating of at least 4.0 were considered.

Twenty-two Canadian spas were featured on the list, including Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, which ranked 14th.

Situated about 2 hours from Toronto in the Collingwood area, the spa is a dreamy escape with quiet natural surroundings and relaxing experiences. According to the website, it's "nestled within a 25-acre parcel of natural hardwood forest with expansive views of the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve Niagara Escarpment."

You can take part in the spa's thermal journey, which features "outdoor hot pools, cold plunges, waterfalls, saunas, steam room and cozy relaxation areas surrounded by a forest-setting."

In addition to its thermal journey, the spa offers a range of massage treatments and a forest bathing experience to unwind and connect with nature.

If you're looking for a longer getaway, Scandinave Spa offers overnight packages at several hotels in the area.

The wellness destination is open year-round, with stunning fall foliage, lush greenery in the summer, and a magical snowy retreat in the colder months.

Several other Ontario destinations were featured in America's Top 100 Spas of 2025, including the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa.

With its tranquil setting and standout amenities, Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain offers one of North America's best wellness experiences right here in Ontario.

Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain

Price: $105+ per person

Address: 152 Grey Rd. 21, The Blue Mountains, ON

Scandinave Spa Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
spas near toronto scandinave spa scandinave spa blue mountain ontario spas
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This tiny lakeside town with storybook charm is one of Ontario's best weekend getaways

It's a road trip from Toronto.

This Canadian city has the 'best quality of life' in North America — and it's not even close

The best cities to live in Canada were revealed, #1 probably isn't what you expect. 👀

A $1.85M Keurig K-Cup class action settlement has been approved and you can claim money now

Proof of purchase isn't required to get a payment!

Ontario's weather forecast says there'll be 20 cm of snow and 'shots of arctic air' this week

It's going to feel like -20 C in Toronto! 🥶

You haven't truly seen Ontario unless you've been to at least 7 of these 11 dreamy small towns

How many of these spots can you check off the list?

Ontario is home to the world's largest freshwater island and it's a stunning getaway spot

It's a beautiful place for a summer escape.

This vacuum cleaner has sold 10,000 times in one month on Amazon and it's 74% off right now

It has a 4.1 rating!

Canada's highest-paying job fields for 2026 were revealed and #1 isn't law or medicine

Before you submit that med school application, you might want to read this... 👀

This Ontario spot with tropical-looking beaches is one of the world's 'best' places to travel

It's been named a top destination for 2026.

I lived in this dreamy small town that Canadians named as a top spot they want to move to

Here's what life in one of the best Canadian towns is actually like.👇