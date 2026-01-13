This Ontario spa hidden in a snow-covered forest was named one of the best in North America
Who's ready to get pampered?
If you're craving some rest and relaxation this winter, you might want to book a day at this dreamy Ontario spa. Tucked away amid snow-covered trees, it's like a little slice of paradise and was just named one of the best in North America.
Spas of America has unveiled its annual Top 100 Spas of 2025 list, spotlighting standout wellness destinations across Canada, the U.S., the Dominican Republic, and Mexico that travellers were most drawn to over the past year.
To compile the Top 100 Spas of 2025, Spas of America analyzed Google Analytics data from January 1 to December 31, 2025, measuring consumer interest based on unique page views. The rankings also factored in Google Review ratings, with higher scores carrying more weight to reflect ongoing guest satisfaction. Only spas, resorts, and hotels with a Google rating of at least 4.0 were considered.
Twenty-two Canadian spas were featured on the list, including Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, which ranked 14th.
Situated about 2 hours from Toronto in the Collingwood area, the spa is a dreamy escape with quiet natural surroundings and relaxing experiences. According to the website, it's "nestled within a 25-acre parcel of natural hardwood forest with expansive views of the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve Niagara Escarpment."
You can take part in the spa's thermal journey, which features "outdoor hot pools, cold plunges, waterfalls, saunas, steam room and cozy relaxation areas surrounded by a forest-setting."
In addition to its thermal journey, the spa offers a range of massage treatments and a forest bathing experience to unwind and connect with nature.
If you're looking for a longer getaway, Scandinave Spa offers overnight packages at several hotels in the area.
The wellness destination is open year-round, with stunning fall foliage, lush greenery in the summer, and a magical snowy retreat in the colder months.
Several other Ontario destinations were featured in America's Top 100 Spas of 2025, including the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa.
With its tranquil setting and standout amenities, Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain offers one of North America's best wellness experiences right here in Ontario.
Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain
Price: $105+ per person
Address: 152 Grey Rd. 21, The Blue Mountains, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.