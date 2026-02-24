NAV Canada is hiring for air traffic controller jobs that pay up to $201,000
NAV Canada is hiring air traffic controllers across the country for high-paying jobs.
All of these jobs pay over $100,000 a year, but a few pay up to $201,000 a year!
Some positions require years of controller experience, while others provide you with training to do the job.
You don't need a university degree or a college diploma, regardless of how much experience you have.
NAV CANADA manages the 18 million square kilometres of Canadian civil airspace and the North Atlantic oceanic airspace that Canada controls.
It oversees air traffic through a network of area control centres, air traffic control towers, flight service stations, maintenance centres, flight information centres and navigational aids.
Currently, NAV Canada is hiring two types of air traffic controllers, area controllers and tower controllers.
Area controllers, also known as instrument flight rules controllers, are based out of Area Control Centres.
Tower controllers, also known as visual flight rules controllers, work at airport towers and use radio communication to issue instructions and clearances.
Airport/Aerodrome Air Traffic Controller — Kelowna
Salary: $107,905 to $155,979
Company: NAV Canada
Location: Kelowna, BC
Who Should Apply: You must have successfully completed high school or its equivalent and an Airport/Aerodrome (Tower) Air Traffic Controller training program or its equivalent.
This job requires a minimum of three years of experience as a licensed Air Traffic Controller (Airport/Aerodrome Controller) in a complex environment.
You must be able to work shifts.
The closing date is April 29, 2026.
Area Controllers/Tower Controllers — Gander
Salary: $56,899 to $59,550 during training, then $101,221 to $201,407 after training
Company: NAV Canada
Location: Gander, NL
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens and permanent residents can apply.
You must be 18 years of age or older and have a high school diploma or its equivalent.
Also, you need verbal communication, memorization, teamwork, problem-solving and decision-making skills.
Airport/Aerodrome Air Traffic Controller — Toronto
Salary: $122,613 to $177,240
Company: NAV Canada
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You need to have successfully completed high school or its equivalent.
Also, you must have successfully completed an Airport/Aerodrome (Tower) Air Traffic Controller training program or its equivalent.
At least three years of experience as a licensed Air Traffic Controller (Airport/Aerodrome Controller) in a complex environment is required for this job.
You must be willing to work shifts.
The closing date is April 29, 2026.
Airport/Aerodrome Air Traffic Controller — Winnipeg
Salary: $122,613 to $177,240
Company: NAV Canada
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Who Should Apply: You need to have successfully completed high school or its equivalent and an Airport/Aerodrome (Tower) Air Traffic Controller training program or its equivalent.
You must have a minimum of three years of experience as a licensed Air Traffic Controller (Airport/Aerodrome Controller) in a complex environment.
Also, you need to be able to work shifts.
The closing date is April 29, 2026.
Airport/Aerodrome Air Traffic Controller — Vancouver
Salary: $139,333 to $201,407
Company: NAV Canada
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: You need to have successfully completed high school or its equivalent.
Also, you must have successfully completed an Airport/Aerodrome (Tower) Air Traffic Controller training program or its equivalent.
At least three years of experience as a licensed Air Traffic Controller (Airport/Aerodrome Controller) in a complex environment is required for this job.
You must be willing to work shifts.
The closing date is April 29, 2026.
