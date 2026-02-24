The Toronto Zoo just welcomed a baby giraffe and her first moments are so precious (VIDEO)
She isn't camera shy!
Cuteness alert! The Toronto Zoo has just welcomed a new member to its animal family, and the video will melt your heart.
The Zoo is "head over hooves" to announce the birth of a female Masai giraffe calf on Sunday, February 22, at 1:26 a.m. According to a press release, the adorable giraffe was already standing by 2 a.m., and both mom and baby are in good health.
The not-so-little newborn had her first health check on Monday and measures about 6 feet 4 inches (1.95 metres).
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"This endangered Masai giraffe calf is an incredible addition to your Toronto Zoo," Dolf DeJong, CEO, Your Toronto Zoo, said in the press release.
"We announced Mstari's pregnancy on Mother's Day last year and after a 15-month pregnancy we are thrilled to have a healthy calf in our care, raising the profile of endangered Masai giraffes and inspiring our community to learn more and stand with us as Guardians of Wild."
The Zoo shared a video of the first moments between mom and baby. The giraffe certainly isn't camera shy: it comes right up to investigate. The video also captures precious kisses from the mother and the calf's excited first steps.
The birth of the calf brings an even deeper meaning, as her father, Kiko, unexpectedly passed away last month.
"While we continue to feel his absence, his legacy lives on," the Zoo said.
The conservation status of Masai giraffes was elevated to Endangered by the International Union for Conservation and Nature (IUCN) in December 2018.
According to the press release, fewer than 35,000 Masai giraffes survive in the wild, having experienced a more than 50% decline over the past 30 years.
The calf has yet to be named, and you can keep an eye on the Zoo's social media for updates on the little one, including when you might be able to visit her.