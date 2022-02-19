Sections

toronto zoo

The Toronto Zoo Is Getting A Huge Makeover With Yurts & Dining Areas Surrounded By Animals

The 20-year plan will bring some incredible experiences to the Zoo.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Toronto Zoo

Get excited Toronto, because some major changes are coming to the Zoo, and they sound out-of-this-world.

The Toronto Zoo has just released its Master Plan with the mission of "connecting people, animals and conservation science to fight extinction while becoming a true community hub."

Over the next 20 years, the attraction will get some huge upgrades, including overnight experiences, dining venues, and new ways to interact with the wildlife.

Toronto Zoo

So what are some of these big changes? The entire plan is laid out over 150 pages, but here are some of the highlights to look forward to. The Zoo will be getting some exciting new venues like a hotel, theatre hall, brewery, day care, and overnight yurts.

The Indoor Winter Viewing and Holding Pavilion will allow visitors to view African species that are typically only visible during the summer months.

It also offers new vantage points and has an illuminated lantern on its rooftop that can be turned into a jukebox that you can control with the Zoo Passport app. During the warming months, the rooftop will feature a seating area and café space.

Toronto Zoo

Gorillaland will feature tons of tubes that loop around the building so that the gorillas have more spaces to explore. An elevated tunnel will lead guests through the building for "eye-to-eye encounters" with the animals.

An area dubbed Wilderness North will offer all-season yurts where you can actually stay overnight. There will be eight yurts in total as well as a yurt pavilion with a bathroom.

The area will be complete with a magical art walk and soundscape, as well as technologies that allow guests to create animal constellations with an app.

Toronto Zoo

Other notable plans include a brewery with views of orangutans, a tiger habitat with 360-degree tubes, immersive tunnels, and glass viewing domes.

Of course, these changes won't happen overnight, but they are definitely worth waiting for!

