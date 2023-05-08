The Toronto Zoo Welcomed A Baby Camel & It Took The Wobbliest First Steps (VIDEO)
Get ready for some cuteness. The Toronto Zoo recently welcomed a baby camel and its first moments were caught on video.
Eight-year-old Bactrian camel Suria gave birth to a female calf on the morning of May 4, 2023. This is Suria's second calf and the birth brings the Zoo's camel herd to six individuals.
Newborn Bactrian Camel Baby At The Toronto Zoowww.youtube.com
"We are thrilled to welcome this little one to your Toronto Zoo," Dolf DeJong, CEO, Toronto Zoo said in a press release.
"Our mission is to connect people, animals and conservation science to fight extinction. Some guests were fortunate enough to watch Suria gave birth right there in the habitat. The experience of witnessing a life beginning is one they will likely never forget."
The calf's birth was caught on video and the footage reveals the little camel taking its first few steps on wobbly legs.
An ultrasound confirmed Suria's pregnancy last spring and she was very "laid back" over the course of her 13-month-long gestation period. Since the birth, she's been an "attentive mother" but the first stages of nursing have been "challenging."
The Zoo told Narcity that the calf's name will be announced soon. She is currently doing well and is being closely monitored as the first 30 days are "critical" when it comes to newborns.
For the time being, Suria and the calf are residing with Jozy, another female camel, in the Bactrian Camel Habitat in the Zoo’s Eurasia Wilds.