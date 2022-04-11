The Toronto Zoo Just Welcomed A Baby Orangutan & His Mom Gave Him So Many Kisses (VIDEO)
The baby is part of a critically endangered species.
Here's some cute news to brighten your day. The Toronto Zoo has just welcomed a baby orangutan to the family, and the video will warm your heart.
The male baby was born on Friday April 8 and is the second offspring of mother Sekali. It is a Sumatran orangutan, which is a critically endangered species. According to a press release, the birth went "smoothly", and the mother's "maternal instincts kicked in right away."
Your Toronto Zoo Welcomes Birth of Critically Endangered Sumatran Orangutan!www.youtube.com
An adorable video posted to the Zoo's YouTube account shows Sekali snuggling her newborn and cleaning it shortly after birth. She even brought it up to the Keepers so that they could do a visual check on the little critter.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome this new addition to the Toronto Zoo family," said Dolf DeJong, the CEO of Toronto Zoo. "[...] Sumatran orangutans are under increasing pressure in the wild due to habitat loss and the palm oil crisis, which we are working with partners to address. We are proud to play an important role in the conservation of this amazing species."
Sekali's pregnancy lasted for about 243 days, which is typical for a Sumatran orangutan. She even took part in some training during her pregnancy so she would be prepared for her little one, and it included things like using a plastic cylinder as an imaginary baby.
The baby comes just in time for the new outdoor orangutan habitat, which is set to open later this year. The orangutans will be able to climb on special overhead lines and enjoy more activities in their day-to-day lives.
The newborn has yet to be named, so keep an eye on the Zoo's social media for updates.