CRA jobs for tax agents are open in these cities and you don't need a degree
Knowing how to use a computer is required.
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is hiring tax agents in cities across the country.
You don't need a university degree or a college diploma for the positions.
With these CRA jobs, the salary is between $65,389 and $73,595.
There are temporary Taxpayer Services Agent positions in B.C., Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
But applications submitted for the jobs could be used to staff other openings.
As a Taxpayer Services Agent, you interact and communicate with taxpayers by taking phone calls from taxpayers and their representatives.
The duties of a Taxpayer Services Agent include:
- providing explanations and/or clarification to clients over the phone in response to enquiries about filing and processing tax returns
- explaining various social programs administered by the CRA
- gathering information from taxpayers related to their enquiry or request
- researching possible responses or solutions using internal and external information sources
- operating computer applications and systems to enter information, research, analyze and resolve questions, problems or requests raised by taxpayers
These jobs require the use of a headset or handset for prolonged periods, constant exposure to a computer screen, and working in an environment with background noise.
If you want to apply, here's what you need to know about the education and experience requirements for these CRA jobs.
Taxpayer Services Agent – Western Client Contact Centre
Salary: $65,389 to $73,595
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Location: Surrey, BC and Edmonton and Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You must live near Surrey, Edmonton or Calgary and have a high school diploma.
Also, you need at least one year of experience working or volunteering with the public in a client service environment on the phone, through written correspondence or in person.
Six months of experience working with computer applications like Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook, and internet search engines is required as well.
You must be able to communicate in English or in English and French.
The closing date is Monday, December 8, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Taxpayer Services Agents — Atlantic region
Salary: $65,389 to $73,595
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Location: Various locations in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
Who Should Apply: You must live near Bathurst, Moncton, Saint John, St. John's, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown, or Summerside and have a high school diploma.
Also, you need at least one year of experience delivering client, customer or public service in a call centre or professional environment.
Six months of experience using computer technologies like Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook, PDFs, and internet search engines is required as well.
You must be able to communicate in English or in English and French.
The closing date is Monday, December 8, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.