Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

CRA jobs for tax agents are open in these cities and you don't need a degree

Knowing how to use a computer is required.

canada revenue agency sign outside of national headquarters building in ottawa

Canada Revenue Agency sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is hiring tax agents in cities across the country.

You don't need a university degree or a college diploma for the positions.

With these CRA jobs, the salary is between $65,389 and $73,595.

There are temporary Taxpayer Services Agent positions in B.C., Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

But applications submitted for the jobs could be used to staff other openings.

As a Taxpayer Services Agent, you interact and communicate with taxpayers by taking phone calls from taxpayers and their representatives.

The duties of a Taxpayer Services Agent include:

  • providing explanations and/or clarification to clients over the phone in response to enquiries about filing and processing tax returns
  • explaining various social programs administered by the CRA
  • gathering information from taxpayers related to their enquiry or request
  • researching possible responses or solutions using internal and external information sources
  • operating computer applications and systems to enter information, research, analyze and resolve questions, problems or requests raised by taxpayers

These jobs require the use of a headset or handset for prolonged periods, constant exposure to a computer screen, and working in an environment with background noise.

If you want to apply, here's what you need to know about the education and experience requirements for these CRA jobs.

Taxpayer Services Agent – Western Client Contact Centre

Salary: $65,389 to $73,595

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Location: Surrey, BC and Edmonton and Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: You must live near Surrey, Edmonton or Calgary and have a high school diploma.

Also, you need at least one year of experience working or volunteering with the public in a client service environment on the phone, through written correspondence or in person.

Six months of experience working with computer applications like Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook, and internet search engines is required as well.

You must be able to communicate in English or in English and French.

The closing date is Monday, December 8, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On CRA Careers

Taxpayer Services Agents — Atlantic region

Salary: $65,389 to $73,595

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Location: Various locations in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Who Should Apply: You must live near Bathurst, Moncton, Saint John, St. John's, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown, or Summerside and have a high school diploma.

Also, you need at least one year of experience delivering client, customer or public service in a call centre or professional environment.

Six months of experience using computer technologies like Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook, PDFs, and internet search engines is required as well.

You must be able to communicate in English or in English and French.

The closing date is Monday, December 8, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On CRA Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

cra jobs canada revenue agency
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

The 'freest' Canadian provinces were ranked and one came out way ahead

It's not Ontario... 😬

Food prices in Canada are set to rise in 2026 and here's what will cost you the most

You might want to stock up on these ASAP. 👇👀

Costco is offering gift cards that get you the cost of your membership back and more

These online vouchers and Costco Shop Cards save you money on purchases. 🤑

TTC is hiring for jobs in Toronto that pay up to $138,000 a year

Not all of the jobs require a university degree.

9 things I wasn't expecting as a Vancouverite who moved to Toronto

Did you know that being a "King West girly" is kind of an insult?

This dreamy Ontario city with lake views is one of Canada's 10 best places to live in 2025

It has affordable housing and old-world vibes.

Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for December 2025 go out soon — Here's how much you can get

Your final OTB payment of the year is almost here. ✨