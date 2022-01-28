Trending Tags

Toronto Zoo

Toronto Zoo Just Welcomed A Litter Of Adorable Cheetah Cubs & They Are SO Precious (VIDEO)

Could they be more purrfect? 🥺

The Toronto Zoo | Facebook

A cheetah at the Toronto Zoo just gave birth for the first time to three cute little furballs this week.

Four-and-a-half-year-old Emarah gave birth to three cheetah cubs in the early morning on Monday, January 24 following a 92-day pregnancy, Toronto Zoo officials said.

Unfortunately, however, one cub did not make it, but the other two seem to be doing really well, as the facility's officials said they are "nursing and wriggling around close to their mother."

"When cheetah cubs are born, their eyes are closed, and it will be about a week before they begin to open them to have a look around," the zoo wrote.

"During this time we minimize disturbances to give mother and cubs time to bond."

The Facebook post explained that their cameras have allowed them to monitor Emarah and the new cubs — after all, she is a new mum!

"She has been very attentive and has been seen grooming and nursing the cubs, both of which are excellent signs for a first-time," the zoo said, and added that they are already pleased with what a natural she's been with her motherly duties.


Emarah was part of the last cheetah litter born at the zoo; she and her cubs' genes were not common amongst other cheetah populations at other zoos.

"These cubs represent that next step in terms of preserving these important genes to ensure they are protected for the future," the Facebook post continued.

For now, the zoo plans to keep the cheetahs in their indoor habitat until the weather gets better and the cubs get their first vaccinations in the weeks to come.

If you're looking to catch a glimpse of the new babies, zoo visitors will be able to see them after they grow a few months older. After the initial waiting period, they'll be introduced to the main cheetah exhibit.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

