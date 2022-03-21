Editions

toronto zoo

Some Toronto Zoo Animals Escaped Their Habitat For A Few Minutes & Here's What Happened

The zoo said no one was injured.

Eland at the Toronto Zoo. Right: Toronto Zoo signage.

The Toronto Zoo | Facebook, Kalebkroetsch | Dreamstime

From huge makeovers to welcoming new cheetah cubs, there's been a lot happening at the Toronto Zoo lately.

On March 20, The Toronto Zoo tweeted that three elands being held in the hoofstock barn wandered out of their enclosure for about 15 minutes before staff guided them back to their habitat.

"We can confirm that due to a mechanical failure of a latching system at the hoofstock barn (behind the scenes in the African Savanna), 3 eland were able to wander out of their habitat for approximately 15 minutes before Zoo staff safely guided them back into their enclosure," they said in the tweet.

In a follow-up statement, the zoo reassured people that elands are not dangerous, and have regularly participated in the zoo's Wild Encounters program, which allows guests at the zoo the chance to get up close and personal with various animals from all around the world.

"Eland are classified as non-threatening & have been regular participants in our Wild Encounters program. No guests, staff, volunteers or animals were injured in the incident. Our latch infrastructure will be thoroughly reviewed to determine how to prevent this from re-occurring," they tweeted.

According to Britannica, the common eland is the largest of all antelopes and live across mountains, woodlands, and plains in the subtests of southern and eastern Africa.

"Although they aren’t the greatest runners, they are exceptional jumpers! Despite their size, they can leap 2 meters in the air from a standing start, and when fleeing from predators they can often leap right over each other," the zoo said in a 2016 Facebook post.

