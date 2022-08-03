A White Arctic Wolf Escaped Near Niagara Falls & Police Are Looking For It
The wolf "dug out" of its enclosure on August 2.
A white Arctic wolf is running loose in a city near Niagara Falls after it escaped from its home, and police are currently looking for it.
In a news release issued on August 3, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) shared that the female wolf dug out of its enclosure on August 2 at around 9 a.m. in Port Colborne.
Uniform officers with 6 District Port Colborne went to an address in the Main Street West and Cement Road area at around 11 a.m. after receiving a call about the escaped wolf.
After their initial investigation, police determined the wolf was rescued from somewhere up north in Ontario but was living at a home in the western part of the city.
"After the public reported sightings, 6 District officers and an officer from the Niagara Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) tracked the wolf back to the general area where it escaped from," the news release reads.
The Niagara police service is now working closely with the City of Port Colborne and the Niagara SPCA to find the wolf.
Officers also "strongly" encourage locals not to look for the wolf themselves.
"Forcing an interaction could cause a negative outcome for the human and the wolf," police said. "Pressuring the wolf could also cause it to run, making its capture more difficult."
Police are warning the public living in the area to "be aware" of not only their own personal safety but the safety of their pets, too.
Anyone who might have seen the wolf is asked to call the Niagara SPCA at 905-735-1552 ext. 3. Or they can reach out to the Communications Unit of the NRPS at 905-688-4111 "Dispatch."
