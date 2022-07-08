Someone In Niagara Is Throwing 'Yellow Fluid' Bottles At Homes & Police Have Concerns
It's happened over 50 times.
Some people wake up to go and grab the paper off their porch in the morning. If you're living somewhere in Niagara though, you might just wake up to find a bottle filled with some "yellow fluid" instead.
In a news release issued on July 6, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said that they're investigating over 50 incidents across the region in spots like Niagara-on-the-Lake, Grimsby, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Thorold, Pelham and Welland.
According to officers, locals wake up to find these questionably filled plastic bottles somewhere on their property, and sometimes even in their backyard. Whoever is leaving these bottles behind does it sometime overnight, according to police.
The NRPS Forensic Service Unit has tested the liquid inside of these bottles, and they have "found it to be not volatile." That being said, police ask that anyone who sees one of these bottles limit how much they touch them until they can come by, or until they give another direction on what to do next.
"We cannot rule out that this may also be a vetting technique by criminals to determine whether a homeowner is present," the news release reads.
"We would encourage homeowners to frequently check their properties and if they are going on vacation to have a trusted person do it for them."
Police also recommend that homeowners might want to install some motion lighting or quality security cameras if they don't have them already. They also encourage residents to lock their gates and doors.
Anyone who finds one of these mysteriously yellow bottles of fluid at their homes or has any information at all that could help police during this time is asked to call their non-emergency number at 905-688-4111 to report it.
Narcity reached out to Niagara Regional Police for comment but didn't immediately hear back before this article was published.