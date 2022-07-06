Viral Video Shows A Huge Fireworks Explosion On A Family's Lawn & Even Their Van Blows Up
They left the fireworks by the van 👀
A DIY fireworks display turned into a massive explosion outside a family's home, in a scary moment that has now gone viral.
The 31-second video was captured on a SimpliSafe surveillance camera at the front of a house, and it shows just how bad things can get when you leave your fireworks beside your vehicle.
The video was posted on Reddit and Twitter and has gone mega-viral since July 4, with well over 14 million views on Twitter alone.
It's not clear from the video what injuries the family might have suffered, but the video itself is an intense ride.
In the video, a dozen or so people — some of them children — can be seen sitting in lawn chairs in the front yard of a suburban home. The fish-eye view shows that a few of the dads have set up a fireworks launcher on the curb of the street, and on the right, you can see a pile of fireworks stacked right behind a minivan in the driveway.
A few of the men stand around the launcher and light it. One of them then cracks a total dad joke as he steps away, shouting "Run!" in a jokey voice.
The firework starts burning, then blasts a bunch of fiery sparks across the lawn and into the driveway. One of the sparks appears to hit someone in the lawn chairs.
A woman screams, then a kid near the van screams at the sound of another firework popping behind him — right by the minivan.
The adults sound confused for a moment. Then a ball of flame erupts behind the van, and in a few seconds, a giant fireball explodes right behind one of the men as he runs away.
Everyone can be seen running and then taking cover from the rapid-fire explosions, and the video ends with a thick cloud of smoke and patches of fire all over the lawn.
It's unclear when or where exactly the incident happened. Twitter user @new_orleansjazz posted the clip on Tuesday, but he says he simply found it on Reddit and re-shared it.
Fireworks-related injuries and deaths have been on the rise for the past several years, according to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report released before Independence Day. Nine people were killed and about 11,500 were injured last year alone, according to the report.
Numbers for 2022 have not yet been counted up.