A Group Of Ontario Women Were Charged For Reportedly Shooting Fireworks At People
Apparently, they were in a moving vehicle too.
The May 24 weekend is usually a time for celebration and fireworks, but people seemed to take it a bit too far this year.
The OPP Norfolk County Detachment is attempting to identify a group of women who they believe shot fireworks at people while cruising in Simcoe on Sunday night.
Officers responded to the incident, which occurred at around 10:54 p.m. on May 22, 2022, after responding to reports of mischief at a Union Street, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.
"It was determined that silver Pontiac vehicle driven by a female along with several female passengers were shooting fireworks from a moving vehicle toward pedestrians and buildings. No injures were reported," an excerpt reads.
As of the time of this article, the investigation is ongoing, with officers currently reviewing security surveillance footage in an attempt to identify those who were responsible.
If you or anyone you know has information regarding this incident, you can contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com, which could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $2000.
Somehow, there were several reports of people pointing fireworks at others in Ontario over the weekend.
Police also arrested 19 people at Woodbine Beach and Ashbridges Bay in Toronto on Sunday evening, with officers alleging that some of those charged were purposefully pointing fireworks at others.
Both incidents serve as a stern reminder that if you do illegal and dangerous things for fun, there will be consequences.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.