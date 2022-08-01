6 People Were Shot In Ajax Earlier Today & Police Are Investigating
A BBQ was taking place at the time of the incident.
At least six people were shot behind a restaurant in Ajax in the early hours of Monday morning.
The shooting took place at 154 Harwood Ave. S. at 1:20 a.m., according to Durham Regional Police.
\u201cInvestigators are looking for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a shooting at 154 Harwood Ave in Ajax. 6 shooting victims identified at this time. One with life threatening injuries. Happened at rear of a restaurant at 1:20 a.m. More to follow.\u201d— Durham Regional Police (@Durham Regional Police) 1659344366
Police told Narcity that the victims are all adults, three of whom are male and the other three female. One victim's injuries were described as "life threatening."
DRP also said that "the shooting took place behind an establishment where a barbecue function was taking place."
"Our investigators from West Division are looking for any witnesses or dash cam video to come forward," they added.
\u201cForensic investigators are at the shooting scene on Harwood Avenue collecting evidence. Suspect(s) fled the scene in a vehicle and investigators from @DRPSWestDiv are looking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.\u201d— Durham Regional Police (@Durham Regional Police) 1659344808
At 5:06 a.m., Durham Regional Police tweeted that forensic investigators were on the scene gathering evidence on the shooting.
They added that the suspect fled from the scene in a vehicle, which they described as a "black coloured four door."
Police did not confirm how many suspects were involved in the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.