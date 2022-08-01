NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

shooting

6 People Were Shot In Ajax Earlier Today & Police Are Investigating

A BBQ was taking place at the time of the incident.

Toronto Associate Editor
​Durham Regional Police.

Durham Regional Police.

DRPS | Twitter

At least six people were shot behind a restaurant in Ajax in the early hours of Monday morning.

The shooting took place at 154 Harwood Ave. S. at 1:20 a.m., according to Durham Regional Police.

Police told Narcity that the victims are all adults, three of whom are male and the other three female. One victim's injuries were described as "life threatening."

DRP also said that "the shooting took place behind an establishment where a barbecue function was taking place."

"Our investigators from West Division are looking for any witnesses or dash cam video to come forward," they added.

At 5:06 a.m., Durham Regional Police tweeted that forensic investigators were on the scene gathering evidence on the shooting.

They added that the suspect fled from the scene in a vehicle, which they described as a "black coloured four door."

Police did not confirm how many suspects were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

