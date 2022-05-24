19 People Were Arrested After Stabbings, Shootings & Illegal Fireworks At Woodbine Beach
Seven police officers were injured.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Toronto police arrested 19 people after "multiple incidents" that happened at Woodbine Beach and Ashbridges Bay over the long weekend.
On Sunday, May 22, officers reported that a large crowd gathered in the area, and they alleged that over the span of several hours, there was a stabbing, a shooting, and two reported armed robberies.
Police said they responded to many calls about "crowds of people" illegally shooting fireworks off too. In an earlier news release, officers alleged some of these people were purposefully pointing fireworks at others, including some police officers.
@livthenicfien W motive🙏 someone got shot n stabbed tho😭 #woodbinebeach#woodbinepark#fyp♬ MURDAMAN - What song next
"This reckless behaviour resulted in injuries and our officers immediately responded to protect the public," the release reads.
Many injuries were reported, and TPS said seven officers were among those injured.
According to police, one officer broke a leg while responding to the shooting, and two were burned and suffered some ear injuries "when fireworks were thrown and exploded near them". Another officer was hit directly in the face by a firework and sustained "serious abrasions" to his eyes, ears, and face.
Police arrested and charged 19 people in connection to what took place over the weekend, including 10 minors. The charges that were laid included assault peace officer with a weapon, assault peace officer, common nuisance, and robbery.
"Despite this hooliganism, officers were able to make arrests and make sure there are legal consequences for those breaking the law. I am thankful for the substantial presence of police and for thew work they did under difficult circumstances," Mayor John Tory said in statement shared on Twitter, and called all of the events at Woodbine Beach and Ashbridges Bay "reckless".
Officers said they will still patrol the beaches along with the City's Bylaw Enforcement Officers to enforce against fireworks and any other illegal activities.
A day later, on Monday, May 23, police tweeted that someone was stabbed at Ashbridges Bay Park. According to police, a man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
