A Silk and Great Value plant-based beverage class action has reached a $6.5M settlement
Here's what you need to know about how much money you could receive.
A $6.5 million settlement has been reached in a Silk and Great Value plant-based beverage class action lawsuit.
This class action is related to a product recall from 2024.
On November 17, 2025, the Superior Court of Quebec authorized the class action for settlement purposes.
It's on behalf of all persons in Canada who purchased or ingested Silk Canada products or Great Value products that were part of the recall initiated by Danone Canada on July 8, 2024.
That includes anyone who "suffered any physical and/or psychological harm" as a result, along with their successors, assigns, family members, and dependents.
The proposed nationwide settlement for this Silk and Great Value beverages Canadian class action is $6.5 million.
If the settlement is approved, money will be distributed to class members after class counsel's fees and settlement expenses are deducted.
There is no action required for those who agree with the settlement.
Anyone who wants to object or comment on the settlement or opt out of the class action has until December 22, 2025.
The settlement approval hearing will take place in Montreal on January 26, 2026.
If the Canadian settlement is approved by the court, you'll be able to submit a compensation claim.
Compensation will be based on an "injury tier."
You could get a $400, 1,500, or $7,000 payment for a less severe illness.
For a more serious illness that resulted in hospitalization, the compensation will be:
- $10,000 per primary claimant, plus $900 per day of hospitalization, and special damages (capped at $30,000 per claimant)
- $30,000 per primary claimant, plus $900 per day of hospitalization, special damages, and up to $70,000 for family claimants (capped at $150,000 per claimant)
For symptoms resulting in death, the compensation is capped at $300,000 per claimant.
It includes a $150,000 one-time payment, plus $900 per day of hospitalization, up to $19,612.30 for funeral expenses, and $105,000 for family claimants.
There were 18 products included in the recall from 2024.
You can find the full list of affected products in the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's recall notice.
