Government of Canada jobs for students are open and you can make up to $38 an hour

Recruitment for the FSWEP is year-round!

exterior of government of canada building with canada logo and canadian flag

Government of Canada building.

Erman Gunes | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There is ongoing recruitment happening for government of Canada jobs that are available to students.

You can make up to $38 an hour with these positions if you get hired!

The federal government uses the Federal Student Work Experience Program (FSWEP) to staff positions all over the country.

It's an inventory for high school and post-secondary students that's open year-round.

There are full-time and part-time jobs for students in administration, agriculture, communications, enforcement, finance, IT, policy, and other fields.

You can work in offices and laboratories, on ships and farms, at historical sites and national parks, or in other locations in cities and towns across Canada.

Also, there are English-only, French-only, and bilingual jobs available through this program.

You're eligible to apply for the FSWEP if you:

  • are a full-time high school, CEGEP, college or university student
  • are returning to full-time studies in the next academic year
  • meet the minimum age requirement in the province/territory of work

Students in their final year of academic study who aren't returning to full-time studies are only allowed to work part-time until their graduation.

You can submit your application to the FSWEP inventory at any time.

Since managers request applications from the inventory throughout the year, the federal government said to update the information in your application regularly.

That can help you get matched with the right job opportunities for you.

If you get hired through the FSWEP, what you make depends on your education level.

Here are the student rates of pay for FSWEP jobs:

  • high school — $17.75 an hour
  • college/CEGEP — $17.75, $18.69, $19.78, $20.95, $22.23 or $23.55 an hour
  • university undergraduate — $18.84, $20.16, $21.60, $23.07, $24.72, $26.46 or $28.30 an hour
  • master's — $25.17, $27.18, $29.34 or $31.69 an hour
  • doctorate — $29.64, $32.31, $35.21 or $38.38 an hour

If the provincial or territorial minimum wage is higher than the maximum pay for your academic level, you'll get the provincial or territorial minimum wage rate instead.

CanadaMoney
  Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

