Southern Ontario is forecast to get freezing rain and temperatures near 20 C this week
The icy conditions could impact your commutes.
It's forecast that Ontario's weather will include freezing rain this week.
But then spring-like conditions are expected, with rain, thunder and temperatures close to 20 C!
The Weather Network said that as temperatures rise across southern Ontario, so does the threat for "impactful" rain freezing rain.
Rain showers will start early on Thursday, March 5, and become more widespread in the southwest and toward the GTA through the afternoon and evening hours.
Also, in the afternoon, high pressure from the north is expected to push down into southern Ontario. It will cool surface temperatures and increase the threat of freezing rain on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday, March 6.
The Weather Network is still uncertain about whether freezing rain will come down all over southern Ontario.
But freezing rain is possible in places like Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Guelph, Orangeville, Markham, Vaughan, Barrie, Oshawa, Peterborough and Cobourg.
Places north of Lake Ontario, including Belleville and Kingston, are more likely to see heavier freezing rain.
The Weather Network said the freezing rain could continue into Friday, and lingering overnight fog could impact morning commutes.
Then, a Colorado low is forecast to move into the province from the southwest on Friday, bringing mild air and widespread rain to the region.
The heaviest rain will come down along the shores of Lake Erie, with up to 30 millimetres possible in those parts of Ontario.
Between five and 15 millimetres are expected in places north of Lake Ontario, and between 10 and 20 millimetres in Toronto, the western parts of the GTA, Hamilton, London and the surrounding areas.
Parts of southwestern Ontario, including Windsor, could even get thunderstorms on Friday.
Temperatures will warm up throughout the day on Friday and continue to rise on Saturday, March 7. Windsor might reach 20 C this weekend!
It's forecast to be 15 C in Toronto, 16 C in London, 14 C in Barrie, 15 C in Niagara Falls, 11 C in Kingston, 13 C in Cornwall and 11 C in Ottawa on Saturday.
Then, mild weather will continue on Sunday and extend into Tuesday across central and southern Ontario.
