Canada won 21 medals at the 2026 Olympics and here's how much money athletes will get paid

A six-figure total is going to the Canadian medallists! 🤑🥇

speed skaters ​Valérie Maltais, Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann holding olympic gold medals. right: hockey player Sophie Jaques on olympic ice rink

Valérie Maltais, Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann with gold medals. Right: Sophie Jaques on Olympic ice rink.

@vale077 | Instagram, @sophiejaques | Instagram
Senior Writer

Team Canada won 21 medals at the 2026 Olympics, and a six-figure total will be paid to Canadian athletes.

Some athletes got on the podium multiple times, which means they'll make quite a bit of money!

The total payout is more than you might expect, not just because athletes won multiple medals but also because Canada won a lot of team events.

Canada officially won five gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals at the Milano Cortina Olympics.

With the Canadian Olympic Committee's Athlete Excellence Fund, athletes get $20,000 for gold, $15,000 for silver and $10,000 for bronze.

Athletes get that award money for each medal won at the Olympic Games.

The performance awards are the same whether an athlete won a team event or an individual event. That means athletes don't have to split the money for team sports.

Of the 21 medals won by Canadian athletes at the 2026 Olympics, eight were from team events.

Some of Canada's athletes won multiple medals, including Courtney Sarault, Steven Dubois, Florence Brunelle, Kim Boutin, Valérie Maltais, Ivanie Blondin, Mikaël Kingsbury and Megan Oldham.

The total amount of money that will be paid to athletes through the Athlete Excellence Fund is $1,260,000!

More than half of that is for the silver medals in men's and women's hockey because both teams have over 20 players on the Olympic roster.

Since each player gets $15,000 for a silver medal, the totals are $345,000 for the 23 players on the women's team and $375,000 for the 25 players on the men's team.

Courtney Sarault won four medals — two bronze and two silver — in speed skating at Milano Cortina, which means she will get $50,000 from the Athlete Excellence Fund.

Team Canada speed skater Valérie Maltais will get $40,000 for a gold and two bronze medals. Also, speed skater Ivanie Blondin, speed skater Steven Dubois and skier Mikaël Kingsbury will each get $35,000 because they all won a gold and silver medal.

Those five athletes are Canada's highest-paid medallists at the 2026 Olympics!

