You can fly from Toronto to one of the world's 'best' beaches for under $500 round trip

Grab your swimsuit!

A series of islands. Right: People paddleboarding on the water.

A tropical destination.

You can ditch the cold and trade winter boots for flip‑flops without breaking the bank.

If all you're craving is powdery white sand, clear turquoise waters, and sun-filled skies, this dreamy Caribbean escape might be the answer.

Located just a short flight from Toronto, Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos is a beachy paradise, and you can snag round‑trip flights from Toronto for under $500 this spring.

The destination

The island of Providenciales is a stunning oasis in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

This laid‑back island is home to luxury resorts, silky-sand shorelines, and crystal waters, making it a dreamy place to escape the cold weather.

It's home to the famous Grace Bay Beach, which was named the tenth best in the world by 50 Best Beaches in 2025.

According to The Top Villas, the best time to visit Turks and Caicos is during February, March and April, for "an appealing combination of superb weather, attractive vacation rental prices and availability."

March offers "perfect vacation weather," with average temperatures of 25 to 27 °C and low rainfall.

Things to do

Providenciales offers plenty to enjoy, from local attractions to endless beach days.

Grace Bay is a must-visit. According to Visit Turks and Caicos Islands, the pristine beach is the "hallmark of the Turks and Caicos Islands," and boasts "clean turquoise water, soft white sand, and no rocks, seaweed, or pollution."

The beach is about 3 miles long and offers water sports, snorkelling, scuba diving, restaurants, resorts, and more.

Providenciales is home to many other incredible beaches with powdery shores, including Bright Beach, which boasts "brilliant white" sand.

There's a lot to enjoy beyond beaches. You can book a trip to Chalk Sound National Park, a stunning lagoon of blue‑green water dotted with tiny limestone islands perfect for kayaking or paddleboarding.

Wildlife enthusiasts can take boat tours to swim with stingrays or keep an eye out for dolphins playing offshore.

If you're craving local culture and flavour, you can take a stroll through The Saltmills Plaza for boutique shopping and cafés, or enjoy fresh seafood and island‑style cocktails at waterfront restaurants.

How to get there

Getting to this sunny oasis doesn't require a super long flight.

Providenciales International Airport is about a 4‑hour flight from Toronto Pearson Airport.

According to Skyscanner, round‑trip fares from Toronto to Providenciales for March and April can be found for under $500 right now, depending on your travel dates, airline, and number of connecting flights.

Keep in mind that extra fees for baggage and seat selection might apply with some carriers, so comparing options can help you lock in the best overall price.

Grace Bay Beach is just a short taxi or shuttle ride away from the airport, making it easy to go from plane to paradise in no time.

If your ideal getaway involves endless sunny beach days and clear Caribbean water, it might be time to start planning a trip to Providenciales and Grace Bay this season.

Visit Turks and Caicos Islands

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

