This 3.5-hr flight from Toronto takes you to a sugar-sand beach oasis for under $400 round trip

Tired of the snow? If all you're craving is sunshine and sand, this idyllic island with soft, white shorelines, crystal-clear waters, and tropical vibes might be calling your name.

Located just a short plane ride from Toronto, the destination is a sandy paradise, with round-trip flights from Toronto this March for under $400.

The destination

Nassau, the lively capital of the Bahamas, is located on New Providence Island.

Known for its dazzling turquoise waters, soft white sands, and upscale resorts, the area also boasts colourful coral reefs and vibrant marine life that make it a snorkeler's paradise.

With warm weather, over eight hours of sunshine a day, and minimal rainfall, March is an idyllic time to head to this dreamy destination.

According to Sandals Royal Bahamian, March is "reason enough" to book a getaway to the Bahamas.

"It's the tail end of peak season, when the weather and vibe come together just right. Warm days, cooler nights, and all the goodness of the season wrapping up in the best possible way," the website says.

"It's a wonderful month for a vacation that includes lots of beach time and outdoor adventures."

Things to do

Even though Nassau is relatively small, it's packed with attractions.

The region boasts "one of the world's largest and most stunning coral reefs," according to its tourism website, and enjoys roughly 300 days of sunshine each year, perfect for endless beach days and outdoor adventures.

There's no shortage of things to do in Nassau. You can spend the day at Aquaventure Water Park or relax on the soft sands of Cable Beach.

History buffs can climb the iconic Queen's Staircase or explore Fort Fincastle, while nature enthusiasts can enjoy Ardastra Gardens & Wildlife Conservation Centre and the Nassau Botanical Gardens.

For a taste of local culture, you can wander through downtown Nassau's vibrant streets, browse the Nassau Straw Market, admire the colourful colonial architecture, or step back in time at the Pirates of Nassau Museum for a swashbuckling adventure.

Clifton Heritage National Park is also nearby, offering scenic trails and insight into the island's rich history.

For a truly unique experience, hop on a boat to Pig Beach, where you can meet the famous swimming pigs, wander along pristine sandy shores, and fully soak in the island's tropical charm.

You can also enjoy the annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine + Food Festival from March 11 to 15, which features live performances, tastings, and more.

Cheap flights from Toronto

Getting to this island paradise doesn't require a lengthy plane ride. Nassau is just a 3.5-hour flight from Toronto, and round-trip fares can be found for under $400, depending on your travel dates and airline.

Skyscanner reports that flights from Toronto to Nassau in March 2026 start at around $345 round-trip. Keep in mind that extra fees for baggage and taxes may apply, depending on the airline you choose.

If you're dreaming of sandy beaches and sunny skies, it might be time to plan a getaway to this dreamy destination.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

