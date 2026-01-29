10 of the cheapest vacation spots for Canadians in 2026 (and no, they're not in the US)
They're not where you might expect... 🤫
For Canadians planning cheap vacations in 2026, finding affordable travel destinations that don't sacrifice beauty or experience can feel like an impossible task. But budget-friendly getaways do exist — and many of them are closer (and more affordable) than you might think.
The travel experts at Skyscanner recently released their list of the cheapest destinations to fly to in 2026, offering a roadmap for Canadians who want to maximize adventure without maxing out their credit cards. After analyzing thousands of routes and millions of prices, they've identified the most wallet-friendly spots Canadians can reach by air this year.
And no, before you ask, not one of them is located in the United States, which is good news for Canadians who continue to skip their southern neighbour in favour of other adventures.
However, it's worth noting that while these destinations offer some of the most affordable flights from Canada, that doesn't automatically translate to cheap stays once you land. While places like Nassau and Punta Cana are known for being wallet-friendly from arrival to departure, spots like Tokyo or Yellowknife might require a bit more budget planning once you've touched down.
Still, scoring cheap flights is half the battle. Here's a closer look at 10 of the most affordable places for Canadians to travel to right now, based on SkyScanner data.
Vancouver, Canada
Average return flight price: $315
Framed by mountains and the Pacific Ocean, Vancouver offers a rare urban-wilderness hybrid that most cities can only dream of. Hiking trails and ski slopes exist within a 30-minute radius of downtown, while the city itself delivers world-class dining, sprawling Stanley Park, and neighbourhoods worth getting lost in.
Beyond its own appeal, Vancouver serves as the gateway to Vancouver Island's wild coastlines, Whistler's alpine terrain, and the Okanagan's wine valleys — making it less a destination than a launchpad.
Nassau, Bahamas
Average return flight price: $484
A short flight from Canada, Nassau pairs postcard-perfect beaches with genuine affordability — a combination that's becoming increasingly rare in the Caribbean.
Crystal-clear waters meet powdery white sand, colonial architecture lines the streets of downtown, and colourful markets offer texture beyond the resorts. Snorkelling, sailing, and fresh seafood dominate the itinerary, naturally, but the laid-back atmosphere makes it easy to unplug and relax.
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Average return flight price: $555
Punta Cana has built its reputation on two things: endless stretches of palm-fringed beaches and all-inclusive resorts that won't decimate your budget.
The Dominican Republic's eastern coast delivers consistent sunshine, warm Caribbean waters, and a resort infrastructure designed to make travel effortless. Beyond lounging by the pool, there are excursions to nearby islands, zip-lining through tropical forests, and enough water sports to keep even the most restless of travellers occupied.
Madeira, Portugal
Average return flight price: $564
There's an argument to be made that Madeira is Portugal's best-kept secret — a volcanic island where dramatic cliffs plunge into the ocean, levada trails wind through laurel forests, and wine cellars age fortified vintages that have been perfected over centuries.
The capital, Funchal, blends old-world charm with a modern edge, offering botanical gardens, a historic town centre, and a cable car that climbs to hilltop villages with sweeping coastal views. The island's year-round mild climate makes it ideal for hiking, while local cuisine leans heavily on fresh, delicious seafood.
San José, Costa Rica
Average return flight price: $573
It's a mistake to treat San José as little more than a layover on the way to Costa Rica's beaches and rainforests. The capital and its surrounding valleys offer their own appeal, with coffee plantations blanketing the hillsides, active volcanoes sitting within day-trip distance, and the city itself teeming with markets, museums, and a food scene that goes well beyond tourist fare.
Costa Rica's "pura vida" philosophy feels genuine here, plus the country's commitment to eco-tourism means you can explore cloud forests, zip-line through canopies, or soak in hot springs without guilt.
Yellowknife, Canada
Average return flight price: $597
Perched on the edge of the Canadian Arctic, Yellowknife is one of the world's best natural theatres for the Northern Lights. The aurora borealis dances overhead with a frequency and intensity that few places can match, drawing visitors who brave frigid temperatures for the spectacle.
Beyond the lights, Yellowknife offers ice roads that connect remote communities, dog sledding across frozen lakes, and a frontier culture shaped by mining history and Indigenous heritage. Summer brings the midnight sun, endless daylight for hiking and canoeing, and a landscape that feels untouched and impossibly vast.
Madrid, Spain
Average return flight price: $677
In Madrid, world-class museums like the Prado and Reina Sofía house centuries of art, while sprawling parks, grand plazas, and endless tapas bars fill the space in between.
The food scene has everything from traditional Spanish fare to creative modern cuisine, and the city's central location makes it easy to day-trip to Toledo, Segovia, or nearby royal palaces.
Fort-de-France, Martinique
Average return flight price: $706
Fort-de-France is a taste of France in the Caribbean, complete with Creole cuisine, French pastries, and a culture that blends European and island influences. The capital of Martinique sits on a protected bay, with colourful colonial buildings and bustling markets lining the waterfront. Black-sand beaches dot the northern coast, hiking trails wind through rainforest to active volcanoes, and the island's French territory status means euros are accepted here. Even the visa requirements mirror those of mainland France!
Rome, Italy
Average return flight price: $864
Rome is a city that needs no introduction. The Colosseum, the Vatican, the Trevi Fountain — yet the city delivers more than its greatest hits. Winding cobblestone streets open onto hidden piazzas, trattorias serve pasta that's been perfected over generations, and layers of history stack on top of each other in ways that borders on feeling overwhelming.
Tokyo, Japan
Average return flight price: $1,183
Tokyo is bucket list — neon-lit streets and quiet temple gardens, centuries-old traditions and cutting-edge technology, all packed into a city that never seems to stop. Neighbourhoods like Shibuya, Harajuku, and Tsukiji each offer their own version of the city, from street fashion to fish markets to sprawling electronics districts.
The food scene spans everything from affordable ramen shops to high-end dining, and the train system connects it all with near-perfect efficiency. Just budget accordingly — Tokyo's flights might be cheap, but the city itself runs pricier than most spots on this list.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.