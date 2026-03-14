This riverside Ontario town with beautiful streets is one of Canada's 'best' places to live
Thinking about a move?
If you've ever dreamed of living somewhere with storybook streets, historic buildings and even a bit of European flair, this charming Ontario town might just steal your heart.
Set along a scenic river and only a road trip away from Toronto, the picturesque destination is known for its postcard-worthy views and old-world vibes.
From its heritage architecture to its cozy small-town feel, it's a beautiful spot to explore, and it's even been called one of the best spots to live in the country.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to name the best small towns to live in Canada, and this village near Toronto was one of the spots mentioned.
The destination
Located about an hour and a half from Toronto, Paris is a picturesque community perched along the banks of the Grand River. With its scenic waterfront views and historic streets, the town is known as one of Ontario's most charming small-town destinations.
Nicknamed the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada," Paris's streets are lined with 19th-century cobblestone buildings. The architecture gives the downtown core a European feel and helped the town earn the title of "The Prettiest Little Town in Canada."
You can stroll along the streets, where you'll be greeted by heritage storefronts, cozy cafés, bakeries, and locally owned boutiques. The flower-lined sidewalks and river views add to the town's scenery.
Outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty to enjoy in the area. The Grand River is a popular spot for kayaking, canoeing, and tubing in the warmer months, while nearby parks and conservation areas offer scenic places to hike, picnic, and soak up the natural beauty.
The culture
Even though Paris may be small, the town offers many experiences to enjoy year-round.
Paris is filled with charming boutiques, galleries and cafés where you can browse unique finds or relax with a coffee.
One local favourite is The Paris Wincey Mills Co., a restored market hall that's home to a collection of independent vendors. Inside, you'll find everything from handmade goods and specialty foods to fresh groceries and tasty bites from local eateries.
The town also hosts a variety of community events throughout the year.
The Paris Fairgrounds features markets, festivals and seasonal celebrations that draw both locals and visitors. The annual Paris Fair is one of Ontario's "oldest and most beloved agricultural fairs," and takes place every Labour Day Weekend.
The Paris Museum and Historical Society offer a glimpse into the town's past. The exhibits share stories from the region's history and highlight the people and industries that helped shape the community.
The town also has a wide selection of restaurants, pubs and cafés to enjoy.
For a meal with a view, Stillwaters Plate & Pour offers a rooftop patio overlooking the Grand River.
No small-town feels complete without a cute café or two. The Dog-Eared Café features coffee, books and cozy seating for a relaxed afternoon break, while Chocolate Sensations is the place to satisfy a sweet tooth with chocolates, ice cream and other treats.
During the warmer months, you can head out onto the scenic Grand River for a paddling trip with Grand River Rafting Company.
If you're looking for something a little more laid-back, tubing down the river is another popular way to soak up the scenery.
The nearby Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail stretches about 18 kilometres and follows the Grand River through lush forest. The trail features peaceful river views and plenty of scenic lookout points to enjoy along the way.
During the fall, the area transforms with vibrant colours, making it a magical spot for crisp autumn walks and coffee dates. It's surrounded by farm markets and pumpkin patches, where you can soak in the quintessential autumn atmosphere.
Winter brings snow-dusted streets, warm cups of cocoa, and glittering Christmas lights to the town.
According to the County of Brant website, "the County offers a quality of life second-to-none. Our communities have it all, from artistic charisma to outdoor adventure and country charm."
The cost
According to Zolo, the average house price in Paris in March 2026 is $729,600.
It's a cheaper destination than a major city like Toronto, where the median house cost is $1,029,089.
Rent Canada reports that the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Paris is $1,903.
The location
Paris is located just over an hour away from Toronto, so you can still commute to the city while enjoying a small-town lifestyle.
The Brantford train station, located just outside the village, offers service to Toronto with VIA Rail.
Paris is a short drive to cities such as Brantford and Kitchener, as well as other quaint towns including Ancaster, Dundas and St. Jacobs, which offer unique shops, restaurants, scenic trails and historic charm. You can easily day-trip to other small towns and destinations without a lengthy car ride.
If you're considering a move, this small town near Toronto is one of the best places to live in the country, according to readers.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.