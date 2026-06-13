Canada's best place to live is this dreamy Ontario town with cobblestone charm and river views
It's just a road trip from Toronto.
If you find yourself dreaming about small-town living, this riverside Ontario village with old-world buildings and cobblestone charm might be calling your name.
Located just an hour and a half from Toronto, the quaint community offers storybook streets, picturesque trails, and a laid-back lifestyle, and it's even been called one of the best places to live in the country.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to name the best small towns to live in Canada, and this spot near Toronto came up in the comments.
Paris is a cozy small town located along the shores of the Grand River. It's known as one of Ontario's most charming small-town destinations, and with its old-world appeal, it's easy to see why.
Known as the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada," Paris is filled with beautifully preserved 19th-century stone buildings that add plenty of historic charm to the town. Its picturesque streetscape helped it earn the nickname "The Prettiest Little Town in Canada."
According to the County of Brant website, "the County offers a quality of life second-to-none. Our communities have it all, from artistic charisma to outdoor adventure and country charm."
You can spend your time strolling through downtown, popping into the local shops and cafes, and enjoying a meal on a scenic patio.
The town is home to gems like The Paris Wincey Mills Co., a restored market hall with a collection of independent vendors where you can shop for handmade goods, specialty foods, and more.
Paris's location along the Grand River makes it a great spot to enjoy the outdoors. You can go kayaking, canoeing, and tubing in the summer, as well as explore nearby parks and conservation areas filled with natural beauty.
According to Zolo, the average house price in Paris in June 2026 is $752,847.
If you're thinking about relocating, readers say this small town near Toronto is one of the best places to live in Canada.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.