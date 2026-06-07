This dreamy Ontario spot with 'European-style' buildings is 'better' than a trip to the US

No passport needed!

A historic building. Right: A person standing on a bridge.

A city in Ontario.

@beautyandruin | Instagram, @journeyofawanderingsoul | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Leave your passport behind! You don't have to cross the border to enjoy a dreamy getaway this summer. This picturesque city just outside Toronto is filled with historic stone buildings, charming streets and beautiful scenery that has some readers saying it rivals a trip to the U.S.

You can wander through the old-world downtown and soak up the picturesque scenery, complete with heritage architecture and local boutiques.

It's an idyllic place for a warm-weather day trip, complete with cozy cafes, ivy-covered churches, and views of the Grand River as it flows under stone arch bridges. Plus, it's just over an hour from Toronto so that you won't spend your whole day on the road.

Cambridge is a scenic city nestled along the Grand River. Readers on a Narcity Canada Facebook poll said it's even better than a trip to the U.S., and its "European-style architecture" helps make it feel like a far-off escape.

While the City of Cambridge was officially formed in 1973, it's made up of several historic communities, including Galt, Preston, Hespeler and Blair, many of which were established in the early 1800s. This layered history gives the area a distinctly old-world feel.

There's plenty to explore throughout the region. Cambridge is home to scenic riverside parks and trails, including Mill Race Park and the Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail, perfect for getting outside and enjoying some fresh air.

You'll also find the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory, a lush tropical greenhouse filled with thousands of vibrant butterflies fluttering all around you.

The historic neighbourhood of Galt is especially worth a wander. With its stone architecture and atmospheric streets, it gives off strong Scotland-inspired vibes and has even served as a filming location for productions like The Handmaid's Tale and The Queen's Gambit.

No day out is complete without a cafe stop, and Cambridge has plenty of cozy spots to choose from, including Monogram Coffee Roasters and JavaJax Good Roast Coffee.

Other highlights around the city include the Fashion History Museum, the McDougall Cottage Historic Site, and the Hamilton Family Theatre, each offering a different way to experience Cambridge's culture and history.

Cambridge is just a short drive from charming small towns such as St. Jacobs Village and Paris, so you can explore several quaint communities during your day trip.

If you're looking for a getaway that doesn't require a trip across the border this summer, readers say Cambridge is the place to be.

Downtown Cambridge BIA Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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