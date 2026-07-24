9 stunning Canadian vacation spots that feel like a European getaway without the flight
European vibes, minus the jet lag. ✈️
Europe may be known for its postcard-worthy villages, turquoise lakes and storybook streets, but you don't have to board a long-haul flight to get a similar experience.
Across Canada, there are many small towns and scenic destinations that offer plenty of European flair, minus the expensive plane ticket.
From cities that feel like stepping into France to small towns that are like the seaside villages of northern Europe, Canada has tons of spots with old-world charm and an otherworldly feel.
Whether you're dreaming of wandering through quaint cobblestone streets, relaxing by crystal-clear waters or exploring scenic mountain towns, these Canadian escapes offer a taste of Europe much closer to home.
Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Often referred to as the "Paris of North America," Montreal is one of the best places to visit in Canada if you're looking for a taste of Europe in the True North.
Home to charming cafes, historic streets, cute bakeries and lush parks, the city gives off major Parisian vibes.
Head to Old Montreal and the Old Port to find cobblestone streets and a unique, old-world charm unlike almost anywhere else in the country.
Admire the Vieux Séminaire, Montreal's oldest building, and tour the Notre-Dame Basilica, a stunning church (which is, in fact, the first neo-Gothic church in Canada) that's home to magnificent architecture and beautiful stained-glass windows.
Walk down Saint Paul Street, which for years was the main street in Montreal and is home to many 19th-century buildings housing boutiques and galleries.
Stroll the cobblestone streets and pop into one of the many inviting restaurants, bars, jazz clubs, and lounges in the area -- you'll forget you're still in Canada in no time.
Quebec City
Why You Need To Go: Known as the most European city in North America, you can't talk about European places in Canada without mentioning Quebec City.
While you'll find French culture and language all over the city, for a truly France-like feel, head to Quebec City's charming old town.
The birthplace of French civilization in North America, Old Quebec is the only fortified city north of Mexico, and offers visitors the chance to take in over 400 years of history.
Here, you can walk on actual cobblestone streets, dine in cute French bistros and cafes, and experience a strong French culture.
Visit the Quartier Petit Champlain, the oldest shopping district in North America, where boutique shops and cute cafes spill out of charming restored houses onto cobblestone streets.
Then, head to Place Royale to explore the spot where Quebec City was founded and snap some photos in the charming square, which is often decorated for the seasons.
Victoria
Why You Need To Go: Frequently referred to as the most British city in Canada, Victoria is home to historic castles, beautiful gardens, and a colonial past reflected today in its architecture that could easily make you forget you're still in the True North.
Here, you'll find plenty of spots for afternoon tea, like the luxurious Fairmont Empress or the charming Pendray Inn & Tea House, a number of classic British pubs, and the beautiful harbour surrounded by historic streets and distinct architecture.
Visit the iconic Hatley Castle, a medieval castle surrounded by lush gardens, to feel like you've left Canada for England.
Home to the mildest climate in Canada, Greater Victoria has actually been dubbed the "City of Gardens." For this reason, no trip to Victoria would be complete without visiting the iconic Butchart Gardens in Brentwood Bay.
Named a National Historic Site of Canada in 2004, the Butchart Gardens have been in bloom for over 100 years and span 55 acres, with dramatic floral displays in a variety of settings and styles that'll whisk you to Europe and beyond.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Why You Need To Go: Often described as the prettiest town in Ontario, Niagara-on-the-Lake is a well-preserved 19th-century village and the heart of Ontario's Wine Country.
Home to cobblestone streets, historic architecture, scenic vineyards and tons of charm on every corner, it'd be easy to mistake this small town in Ontario for a quaint village somewhere in England.
Wander through Niagara-on-the-Lake's Heritage District to find whimsical boutiques, antique shops and gift stores, as well as plenty of cute bistros, restaurants and cafes. You may even see a horse-drawn carriage or two.
Be sure to stop in at the iconic Prince of Wales hotel, a Victorian hotel with opulent rooms and luxury finishes. Book a stay or enjoy a short visit for afternoon tea in the Drawing Room.
Beyond the quaint old town, explore the area's several wineries, breweries and distilleries, world-class theatre at the Shaw Festival, important historical landmarks, and stunning waterfront views for a truly European-inspired escape.
Stratford
Why You Need To Go: Stratford, Ontario, is a beautiful spot to visit for a taste of England in Canada.
The city shares a name with the town of Stratford-upon-Avon in England, the birthplace of William Shakespeare. Like its European counterpart, Stratford, Ontario, also lies on the Avon River and is home to tons of English charm.
There's tons to do in this walkable city. Embark on a food trail to really get a sense of the local culinary scene in town, or shop for unique treasures at one of the local boutiques selling knick-knacks, gifts, art, homeware and more.
One of the city's top sites is its Shakespearean Gardens, which feature many different varieties of plants (including ones mentioned in Shakespeare's plays), and make for a perfect spot for a quiet stroll.
Home to the Stratford Festival, the city is also a great place to enjoy local theatre, with everything from classics to contemporary dramas and musicals on offer.
Mont-Tremblant
Why You Need To Go: Mont-Tremblant is a resort town in Quebec that's like stepping into a charming ski town in Europe.
Visit the Mont Tremblant village to feel like you've stepped into a European postcard. Complete with cobblestone streets, cozy cafes, and après-ski vibes, the village looks more like something you'd find in Switzerland rather than right here in Canada.
Combine this with breathtaking mountain views and European-inspired architecture, and you'll easily feel like you’re in the heart of the Swiss Alps rather than a small Canadian town.
There's tons to do in this all-season destination, from enjoying scenic gondola rides to dining at an array of cafes, bistros and eateries.
You'll find shopping opportunities in the pedestrian village as well as in downtown Mont-Tremblant, from specialty boutiques and local artisans to gourmet products, outdoor gear and gifts.
The Mont-Tremblant area also offers excellent dining options, whether you're in the mood for elevated Quebec cuisine, casual pub fare or sweet treats.
Banff
Why You Need To Go: This charming Albertan mountain town is located in the Canadian Rockies, but it could easily pass for a mountain town in Switzerland or Italy.
Home to Canada's first national park, Banff is a beautiful spot that acts as a gateway to tons of outdoor adventures.
Visit downtown Banff, located within Banff National Park, to really experience a European-Alps feel.
The town is surrounded by towering mountains, and its streets are lined with top-notch restaurants, bars and shops, as well as a number of art galleries and museums, so there's plenty to explore.
Beyond the town, the gorgeous scenery and turquoise waters of Lake Louise and Moraine Lake will whisk you away to the Italian Alps, while the many hiking trails of Banff National Park will deliver beautiful vistas and otherworldly views.
Lunenburg
Why You Need To Go: This port town on Nova Scotia's South Shore is the perfect summertime spot for coastal adventure.
Home to many colourful buildings, wandering through the seaside town feels like stepping into a fishing village somewhere in northern Europe -- minus the expensive flight, of course.
Visit Old Town Lunenburg, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site, to see colourful colonial buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries, and discover restaurants, distilleries, breweries, and unique shops.
You can also visit the famous Bluenose II -- a schooner ship you may recognize from the Canadian dime -- when the ship is in port.
Local tours can take you through the area, including along Nova Scotia's rugged coastline, complete with local stories and folklore.
About an hour away, you can also visit the iconic Peggy's Point Lighthouse, a famed landmark of Canada.
Osoyoos
Why You Need To Go: If you long to visit Tuscany, you don't have to leave Canada. Instead, you can visit a town in B.C. with major Italian countryside vibes.
Located at the southern end of B.C.'s Okanagan Valley, Osoyoos is a charming vacation spot home to Canada's warmest lake, rolling vineyards, desert landscapes, and endless sunshine.
Osoyoos has it all -- the charm of a beach town, surrounded by the only living desert in all of Canada. Its landscape, full of rolling hills and wineries, makes it easy to feel like you've been transported to the Italian countryside.
Lake Osoyoos is the perfect playground as Canada's warmest freshwater lake, where temperatures average about 24 C in the summer.
Several beach resorts can be found in the area, making it a great place to kick back and unwind.
Between unwinding and enjoying the lake, be sure to leave some time to explore the many award-winning wineries, scenic vineyards, and tasting experiences throughout Osoyoos and nearby Oliver.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.