This dreamy French Island is just 90 mins from Canada and it's brimming with European magic
Want to visit Europe for a day? Head here. 🇫🇷
Fancy a quick trip to Europe this summer? As it turns out, getting a European summer is easier than you think — and it doesn't require a long (not to mention expensive) transatlantic flight.
For a taste of European culture, look no further than these charming French islands that are less than 2 hours from Canada.
Saint Pierre and Miquelon is an archipelago about 25 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Originally a French settlement, the archipelago has been exchanged multiple times between the English and the French, and today is, in fact, the last piece of French territory in North America.
The archipelago is made up of the sparsely populated Miquelon-Langlade Island and the busier Saint-Pierre Island.
Saint-Pierre and Miquelon lies close to Newfoundland, and also shares a climate and geography with the province, so you might think that, culturally, the islands would be a lot like Newfoundland and Labrador.
But that's where you'd be wrong. Visiting Saint-Pierre and Miquelon is quite literally stepping into France.
When travelling to Saint-Pierre, you’ll go through customs (make sure you have your passport), you'll use the Euro, rather than the Canadian dollar, and you'll experience French food, wine, music, and, of course, the French language.
The island also flies the French flag, and the tiny vehicles that crowd its one-way streets bear European licence plates.
Walking through Saint-Pierre's colourful streets feels like stepping into a seaside town somewhere in the French Riviera or Normandy. Brightly coloured houses line the roads, fishing boats float in the harbour, and the area is filled with fresh ocean air and beautiful seaside views.
One of the best ways to experience the island is on foot. The town of Saint-Pierre is compact and walkable, with charming shops, museums, and things to see and do around every corner.
Food is a major highlight of any trip here. Since the islands are surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, you can definitely expect to find some tasty, fresh seafood on the menu, as well as French wines and traditional French cuisine.
Visit Le Select, a traditional brasserie in Saint-Pierre inspired by the islands and the local region, to find North American cuisine made with French tradition, and a menu featuring local products from both the land and the sea.
Or, head to Le Feu de Braise, where you can enjoy traditional French cuisine in a cozy, warm setting, all while getting a great view of one of the most lively streets in Saint-Pierre.
For outdoor enthusiasts, Miquelon-Langlade offers a completely different side of the archipelago. The island is known for its rugged landscapes and stunning coastline.
Notably, the island is home to the Grand Brachois Lagoon, a great place to spend a day on the dunes and observe shorebirds and seals.
As Miquelon and Langlade is a bit bigger than Saint-Pierre, you may want to rent a car to get around, especially for any hiking or sightseeing.
The island of Miquelon is linked to Langlade by a 12-kilometre sandy isthmus called La Dune, which was the site of several shipwrecks. Driving the isthmus to get from Miquelon to Langlade takes about 30 minutes, but offers some beautiful scenery along the way.
Saint-Pierre and Miquelon may not be the first destination that comes to mind when planning a vacation, but the islands offer a rare opportunity to experience French culture, cuisine and history close to home.
Getting to Saint Pierre and Miquelon is much easier (and way less expensive) than booking a transatlantic flight to Europe. The islands can be reached by ferry from the town of Fortune in Newfoundland, with the journey taking about an hour and a half.
Direct flights to the islands are also available from Halifax, Montreal and St. John's with Air Saint-Pierre. A ferry is also available between Saint-Pierre and Miquelon and between Saint-Pierre and Langlade.
If you've been craving a European-style getaway but want to stay close to home, this tiny French territory near Canada might just be the perfect spot to add to your travel bucket list.
Saint-Pierre and Miquelon Tourism website
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