Ontario's mini Venice is a road trip from Ottawa and it's full of European charm
The next best thing to a European vacay. 🛳️
Feel like you're missing out on having a European summer? You don't need to book an international flight to find scenic waterways, historic castles, and old-world European charm.
Right here in Ontario, you can visit a destination with beautiful islands, stunning water views, and tons of history that'll easily make you forget you're still in Canada.
Set on the gorgeous St. Lawrence River, the 1000 Islands region is an idyllic vacation spot where you can see real river landmarks, from historic castles to shipwrecks lying just below the water.
The name "1000 Islands" is actually a slight misnomer — there are, in fact, more than 1,800 islands in the region.
The largest of them is Wolfe Island, which spans 27 miles, while the smallest is the aptly named Just Room Enough Island, which is just 3,300 square feet.
Home to several islands with majestic waterways, it may come as no surprise that the 1000 Islands region has been referred to as the "Venice of America."
Like the Italian city, you'll find an abundance of historic castles and old-world buildings here. Among the most famous is Boldt Castle, a stunning stonework castle that's like something out of a fairytale.
Unfortunately, the story of the castle is not a fairytale. In 1900, millionaire George Boldt commissioned a six-story castle for his wife, Louise. When Louise passed in 1904, Boldt was too heartbroken to continue construction.
In the 1970s, the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority restored and completed the castle, which visitors can now visit by tour boat, water taxi, and private watercraft.
You can take a boat cruise from one of the charming small towns and cities in the region to see Boldt Castle for yourself.
Sightseeing cruises can include stops at Boldt Castle and/or the equally stunning Singer Castle, as well as the Rock Island Lighthouse. You could also take a lunch cruise or take an evening sunset cruise and have dinner on board.
Tours depart from several communities along each side of the border, including Rockport, Brockville, Gananoque and Kingston in Ontario, with cruise options varying by length and included sights.
Both Boldt Castle and Singer Castle are located in the U.S., so if your cruise is one that stops on the island, remember that you'll need to have your passport.
Beyond cruising, the region offers tons to do and see. Visitors can kayak on the St. Lawrence River, or head to one of the region's many sandy beaches to enjoy the clear waters of the river, which make for some of the best freshwater swimming in the world.
Fishing, freshwater diving, and watersports like white-water rafting and canoeing are also available in the area.
The region is also home to the 1000 Islands Tower, an architectural gem where visitors can take in panoramic views of the islands and river from high above the landscape.
If you're looking for more European-inspired charm off the water, the waterfront town of Gananoque is a particularly pretty stop.
For an even more leisurely road trip, you can continue east toward Brockville, another historic waterfront city with plenty of charm of its own.
The city is home to heritage architecture, waterfront parks and attractions that showcase the region's connection to the St. Lawrence River.
From Ottawa, the 1000 Islands region is close enough for a weekend road trip, making it an easy option when you want to get out of the city and experience somewhere that feels a world away.
With charming waterfront towns, historic castles, island-dotted scenery and plenty of opportunities to slow down, the 1000 Islands is like Ontario's own little slice of Europe.
Its heritage buildings, walkable streets and location right on the river give it a distinctly old-world atmosphere that'll have you forgetting you're still in Canada in no time.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.