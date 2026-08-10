These snacks sold at Loblaw-owned grocery stores are being recalled in Canada
You could be at risk of "a serious or life-threatening reaction."
There is a product recall for snacks sold at Loblaw-owned grocery stores in Canada.
You could have "a serious or life-threatening reaction," so the affected products should be thrown out or returned to the retailer.
Recently, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency shared a food recall warning for certain cheese puffs and crunchies.
PC Organics brand plant-based cheddar corn puffs and crunchies are being taken off store shelves due to undeclared ingredients.
These items were sold nationally both in stores and online.
President's Choice is a Loblaw brand, which means the recalled items were available at Loblaw-owned stores like Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Zehrs, and other retailers.
The affected products are being recalled because they contain milk that isn't declared on the label.
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, you shouldn't consume these items if you're allergic or sensitive to milk because there is a risk of "a serious or life-threatening reaction."
These are the names, sizes, codes and best before dates of the recalled products:
- PC Organics Plant-Based Cheddar baked corn puffs, 142 grams
- UPC 060383020767
- best before 2027 FE 15; 2027 FE 16; 2027 AL 03
- PC Organics Plant-Based Cheddar baked corn puffs, 336 grams
- UPC 060383020774
- best before 2027 FE 16; 2027 AL 03
- PC Organics Plant-Based Cheddar Jalapeno baked corn puffs, 142 grams
- UPC 060383020798
- best before 2027 FE 16
- PC Organics Plant-Based Cheddar baked corn crunchies, 142 grams
- UPC 060383096168
- best before 2027 FE 15; 2027 MR 26
Recalled PC Organics Plant-Based Cheddar baked corn puffs.Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Recalled PC Organics Plant-Based Cheddar baked corn crunchies.Canadian Food Inspection Agency
You're being told to check if you have these recalled products. The items shouldn't be served, used, sold or distributed.
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, recalled products should be thrown out or returned where they were purchased.
This recall was triggered by the company, and reactions associated with the consumption of these products were reported.
A food safety investigation is being conducted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which could lead to more recalls.
READ NEXT: Snacks sold at Costco stores in Canada are being recalled and you can get a refund
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.