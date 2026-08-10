Child who prompted Porter Airline flight cancellation not at fault, passenger says

Child on cancelled flight was scared: passenger
Child on cancelled flight was scared: passenger
A Porter plane taxis down the runway at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

A passenger aboard the Porter Airlines flight to Toronto that was cancelled last week after a toddler refused to buckle up says the child was scared and should not be blamed.

The aircraft could not take off from Victoria in what Porter called an unsafe situation, so the crew decided to return to the terminal and have the child and a parent get off the plane.

Porter says the time needed to bridge the aircraft, deplane the duo, retrieve their baggage, and submit new flight plans meant it was too late to depart, since Victoria's runway closes at 12:30 a.m.

Passenger Aryeh Kozuch says the child was not being unruly and seemed very scared.

He says other passengers were frustrated, but he didn't expect the child's parents to physically force them into their seat.

Porter says other passengers had to wait for another flight the next day, and it apologizes to those people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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