Passengers looking for options as flights grounded in WestJet strike
Hundreds of travellers are left looking for alternative options as 4,400 WestJet flight attendants went on strike this morning.
WestJet and their roughly 4,400 flight attendants are at loggerheads with top issues at the bargaining table including wages and unpaid ground work.
A handful of WestJet passengers lingered around Montreal's Trudeau Airport Sunday morning looking for options despite the airline grounding many flights ahead of the work stoppage.
Some say they wanted to be at the airport in case anything changed, while others were debate booking their own alternative travel instead of waiting for WestJet to rebook them.
At Toronto's Pearson Airport, one traveller was initially relieved to find out they had been rebooked for a Sunday morning flight home to Orlando during a layover from the Philippines, but that second flight was ultimately cancelled.
Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu called on the labour board to order Air Canada flight attendants back to work last year during their strike over wages and unpaid ground work.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2026.
-- With files from Charlotte Glorieux in Montreal and Elissa Mendes in Toronto.
By The Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.