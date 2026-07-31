Deadline nears on WestJet flight attendants strike threat

Possible WestJet strike closer to deadline
Possible WestJet strike closer to deadline
The WestJet check-in area at Pearson International Airport is photographed in Toronto, Saturday, June 29, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

WestJet and its flight attendants union are continuing their contract talks as the clock ticks closer to a possible strike.

If a deal has not been reached by Sunday morning, either side could begin a work stoppage that would see hundreds of flights cancelled during a long weekend in much of the country.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 4,400 flight attendants at WestJet, triggered a 72-hour countdown that ends on Sunday just after midnight in Calgary, where Canada's second-largest airline is headquartered.

WestJet responded with a lockout notice on the same time frame.

The company has not disclosed how many flights have been cancelled in anticipation of a strike or lockout, but it is standard practice for airlines to wind down flight schedules ahead of a deadline so that planes and crews are not left scrambling to return.

Ahead of the potential strike, WestJet has been allowing passengers travelling between July 30 and Aug. 4 to make a one-time change or cancellation with no fees. Ticket holders given notice of a cancellation due to the strike are eligible for refunds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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