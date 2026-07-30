Government of Canada is hiring in these cities for jobs that pay over $100,000
You can travel in Canada and internationally for work.
A federal agency is hiring for government of Canada jobs in cities across the country right now.
You can earn up to $106,000 a year with these positions.
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has auditor positions in the Commercial and Trade Branch that need to be staffed.
Auditors are responsible for conducting complex trade compliance verifications and other compliance interventions and providing technical expert guidance to trade compliance officers on accounting and auditing matters related to trade verifications and compliance interventions.
These CBSA jobs are available within the Trade Programs and Operations Directorate in Ottawa and in the regional trade operations divisions in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.
That includes Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Scarborough, Hamilton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Ottawa, Windsor, Montreal, Quebec City and Sherbrooke.
The CBSA salary for auditors is $85,907 to $106,736 a year.
You must have a post-secondary degree in accounting, business administration, commerce, finance, or a field relevant to the position.
Also, you must have or be eligible to obtain a recognized Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation.
Experience verifying compliance with professional or legislative requirements, or providing services or advice to the public or industry in a regulatory or law enforcement environment is required for this job.
You also need experience in one or more of the following functions:
- conducting or managing audits
- preparing corporate or trust tax returns
- administering corporate accounting policies and conventions
The ability to interpret, apply and make recommendations regarding legislation and policy is required, along with verbal and written communication skills.
You must have a valid driver's license and be able to work overtime, use various communication devices sometimes after hours, and accept work assignments within the division or region.
Also, you need a valid Canadian passport and must be willing to travel in Canada and/or internationally sometimes on short notice.
The closing date is July 15, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Auditor
Salary: $85,907 to $106,736
Company: Canada Border Services Agency
Location: Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Scarborough, Hamilton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Ottawa, Windsor, Montreal, Quebec City and Sherbrooke
Who Should Apply: You must have a post-secondary degree in accounting, business administration, commerce, finance, or a field relevant to the position.
Also, you must have or be eligible to obtain a recognized Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation.
Experience verifying compliance with professional or legislative requirements, or providing services or advice to the public or industry in a regulatory or law enforcement environment is required for this job.
You also need experience in one or more of the following duties:
- conducting or managing audits
- preparing corporate or trust tax returns
- administering corporate accounting policies and conventions
The ability to interpret, apply and make recommendations regarding legislation and policy is required, along with verbal and written communication skills.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.