Carney says government has 'taken back control' of immigration

Canada has taken control of immigration: Carney
Canada has taken control of immigration: Carney
Prime Minister Mark Carney makes a housing announcement in Red Deer, Alta., Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government has "taken back control" of immigration. 

The prime minister made the remarks at a press conference in Red Deer, Alta., after being asked about the upcoming referendum that will ask Albertans how they want the province to deal with immigration.

Carney told reporters that immigration was "far too high" when his government took over, arguing that Canada had "lost control" of levels in foreign students and temporary workers. 

The prime minister says the flow of asylum seekers entering Canada is down a third, while the level of temporary foreign workers is down by a half and foreign students down by two thirds. 

Carney says overall immigration levels are still putting pressure on housing, adding that there's a good argument to suggest there's a need for "a few more years of restraint."

He says Canada is "on top of the numbers" and that there is now an opportunity for the federal government and premiers to discuss next steps. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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