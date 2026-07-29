This 2 km white sand beach in Ontario has crystal-clear waters and is 'never crowded'

It's a little slice of summer paradise.

An aerial view of a beach.

A white sand beach in Ontario.

Goldwing753 | Tripadvisor
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're dreaming of a beach escape that feels like a little slice of paradise, this Ontario destination is the place to be.

Tucked away on an island surrounded by sparkling water, it offers wide sandy shores, a peaceful atmosphere, and a scenic boardwalk over the dunes.

Providence Bay is a hidden gem located on Manitoulin Island, the largest freshwater island in the world. It's a beautiful spot where you can spend the day swimming, strolling the shoreline or stretching out on the sand with a good book.

According to the Municipality of Central Manitoulin, the beach is "said to be the nicest beach in Northern Ontario," and it's easy to see why.

The shoreline is known for its soft sand, clear water and spectacular sunsets that light up the horizon at the end of the day.

If busy beaches aren't your thing, this spot may be exactly what you're looking for. The Municipality also says the beach is "never crowded," making it an ideal place to enjoy a slower, more relaxing summer day.

One of the highlights is the Providence Bay Boardwalk, which winds across the dunes and offers beautiful views of the shoreline and surrounding landscape.

It's a dreamy place for an evening stroll or to take in the scenery before heading back to the beach.

Once you've worked up an appetite, you can stop by Huron Island Time for Jamaican and Caribbean-inspired dishes, or grab an ice cream to enjoy by the water.

The beach also has plenty of convenient amenities, including free parking, picnic areas and designated dog-friendly sections, so it's easy to spend an entire day soaking up the sunshine.

If you're planning a longer getaway, there's even more to discover around Manitoulin Island. From scenic hiking trails and waterfalls to historic lighthouses and charming small communities, the island is full of natural beauty beyond the beach.

Getting there is part of the adventure. During the warmer months, you can board the Chi-Cheemaun Ferry from Tobermory, which operates seasonally from May through October.

You can also reach Manitoulin Island by road via the Little Current Swing Bridge.

With tranquil shores, crystal-clear water and a serene atmosphere, Providence Bay will have you feeling like you've stumbled upon one of Ontario's best-kept summer secrets.

Municipality of Central Manitoulin website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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