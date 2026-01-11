Ontario is home to the world's largest freshwater island and it's a stunning getaway spot
It's a beautiful place for a summer escape.
Serene shores, soft-sand beaches, stunning hikes and dreamy island vibes might sound like something you'd enjoy on a tropical vacation, but you can find all this and more right here in Ontario.
This majestic island is a magical spot for a warm-weather getaway, and if you're already planning some 2026 travels, you'll want to keep this spot in mind.
Manitoulin Island is a gorgeous gem nestled in the clear waters of Lake Huron. It's the largest freshwater island on Earth, spanning over 2,700 square kilometres, and is packed with natural beauty and activities.
From hidden waterfalls and sandy beaches to crystal-clear lakes and scenic hiking trails, Manitoulin Island feels like a summer escape without ever leaving the province.
You'll want to spend some time soaking up the sun on Providence Bay Beach, which boasts 2 kilometres of serene sand shores.
You can also enjoy some scenic hikes during your visit, such as the Cup & Saucer Trail, which leads to one of the island's most stunning lookout points.
Another must-see is Bridal Veil Falls, a magical cascade that plunges into a serene pool.
For more beautiful scenery, head to Misery Bay Provincial Park. The destination boasts 15 km of hiking trails, rare plants, and turquoise water views.
To get to the island, you can take the Chi-Cheemaun Ferry from Tobermory, which runs seasonally and typically begins service in the spring.
You can also drive to the island by taking the swing bridge through Little Current.
With sandy shores, stunning views, and hidden cascades, the world's largest freshwater island is a nature lover's paradise waiting to be explored.
