Ontario is home to the world's largest freshwater island and it's a stunning getaway spot

It's a beautiful place for a summer escape.

An aerial view of an island. Right: A person on a beach.

An island in Ontario.

@ontarioparksne | Instagram, @rhaina.mattaini | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Serene shores, soft-sand beaches, stunning hikes and dreamy island vibes might sound like something you'd enjoy on a tropical vacation, but you can find all this and more right here in Ontario.

This majestic island is a magical spot for a warm-weather getaway, and if you're already planning some 2026 travels, you'll want to keep this spot in mind.

Manitoulin Island is a gorgeous gem nestled in the clear waters of Lake Huron. It's the largest freshwater island on Earth, spanning over 2,700 square kilometres, and is packed with natural beauty and activities.

From hidden waterfalls and sandy beaches to crystal-clear lakes and scenic hiking trails, Manitoulin Island feels like a summer escape without ever leaving the province.

You'll want to spend some time soaking up the sun on Providence Bay Beach, which boasts 2 kilometres of serene sand shores.

You can also enjoy some scenic hikes during your visit, such as the Cup & Saucer Trail, which leads to one of the island's most stunning lookout points.

Another must-see is Bridal Veil Falls, a magical cascade that plunges into a serene pool.

For more beautiful scenery, head to Misery Bay Provincial Park. The destination boasts 15 km of hiking trails, rare plants, and turquoise water views.

To get to the island, you can take the Chi-Cheemaun Ferry from Tobermory, which runs seasonally and typically begins service in the spring.

You can also drive to the island by taking the swing bridge through Little Current.

With sandy shores, stunning views, and hidden cascades, the world's largest freshwater island is a nature lover's paradise waiting to be explored.

Explore Manitoulin Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
ontario hidden gems ontario getaways manitoulin island ontario
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Some chocolates sold at Costco are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

You can get a refund if you bought these products.

This dreamy town is one of the best places to live in Ontario and it's steps from 3 beaches

It's known as Canada's "prettiest" town.

CRA is hiring agents in Ontario and you don't need a degree to make almost $80,000

Experience using computers is required.

This beautiful Ontario town with fairy tale charm is better than a trip to the US, locals say

No passport needed!

This breathtaking Ontario park has 20 km of silky sand beaches and 'jungle-like' forests

You'll want to explore this park in 2026!

5 things that I actually missed about Canada while I was in Australia

Hats off to the Great White North. 🇨🇦

This Lotto Max winner scored $1 million with a ticket he bought at Walmart

"I didn't believe it."

I ranked lattes from Canada's biggest coffee chains and it's changed where I order from

A battle for the ages. ☕

These are Amazon Canada's top 7 bestselling beauty products and some are 20% off right now

Your wallet will thank you. 💸

This Ontario park with a 40 km sandspit and velvety shores is one of Canada's best hidden gems

It's a little slice of paradise.