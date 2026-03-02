Foreign affairs minister won't say if Canada views US strikes on Iran as illegal

UNESCO called the bombing a "grave violation of humanitarian law."

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand speaks with reporters at Canada's High Commission in New Delhi, India on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Adrian Wyld | The Canadian Press
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Canada would like to see a diplomatic solution to the war in Iran, even as Canada has expressed support for the U.S. military attack that killed Iran's leader on Saturday.

Anand, speaking to reporters in New Delhi after Prime Minister Mark Carney abruptly cancelled his scheduled news conference Monday, would not say whether Canada sees the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran as a violation of international law.

"We prefer a diplomatic solution. This is why I have spent the last two days speaking with my counterparts across the Middle East and in the Gulf states, from Jordan, to Qatar, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to (United Arab Emirates) and all of my G7 counterparts stressing that Canada believes in a diplomatic and peaceful solution, and as soon as possible, we would like parties to get to the table," Anand said.

"The conversations that I've had in that vein have yielded differing responses. Some countries believe that a diplomatic solution is not possible at this time. Others want to work as quickly as possible to ensure diplomacy becomes the next phase of this horrific situation."

Carney and Anand were both in India for a four-day diplomatic and trade mission when the U.S. and Israel launched their major attack on Iran on Saturday. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed.

Iranian officials have said more than 150 people, including children, died after a reported missile strike hit a school in southern Iran.

On Saturday, Carney said Canada supports the military action, but that Canada would not get involved. Anand reiterated that Monday, and confirmed Canada had no advance notification.

The UN education agency, UNESCO, called the bombing on the school a "grave violation of humanitarian law."

Global Affairs Canada said Monday there are 85,000 Canadians and permanent residents registered in 15 countries in the Middle East, including more than 23,000 in both United Arab Emirates and Lebanon, and almost 11,000 in Saudi Arabia. Nearly 3,000 are in Iran.

The numbers are just estimates because registration is voluntary.

Global Affairs said it had no reports of a Canadian injured or killed as a result of the war.

Canada is advising against all travel to Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates and to avoid non-essential travel to Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Carney and Anand issued a joint statement Saturday saying Canada supports the U.S. "acting to prevent" Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and stopping the Iranian regime from "threatening international peace and security."

Canada and Iran have not had formal diplomatic relations since 2012 and Canada has listed the Iranian government as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Anand said Canada will continue to stand by the Iranian people, noting the government has issued about 500 sanctions linked to the Iranian regime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 2, 2026.

