I took a 30-minute drive from Vancouver and spent the day in this quiet coastal paradise

Contributing Writer

Madelyn Grace (she/her) is a columnist, editor, and screenwriter based in Vancouver, B.C. Armed with a B.A. in English Lit from TMU (formerly Ryerson) — and the useless ability to cite niche 20th-century novels — she's translated her love of language into award-winning journalism, a start-up literary zine, and a surprisingly popular financial literacy newsletter. Despite taking a Feminist Philosophy course in university, she still believes in the (problematic) power of early 2000s rom-coms — and that a strong chai latte can solve most of life's heartbreaks.