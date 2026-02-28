I took a 30-minute drive from Vancouver and spent the day in this quiet coastal paradise

Discover my all-time favourite, quick city escape...

Blue sky, clear water, boats. Right: Smiling person on a hike

A dreamy day trip adventure from Vancouver.

Madelyn Grace | Narcity, @daiinan_ | Instagram
Contributing Writer

Much to our collective dismay, we can't all jet off to Hawaii or Bali on a whim. Some of us can't even swing a full weekend away — yet the horrors of daily life (buying toilet paper, figuring out what to have for dinner, a missed call from the CRA) persist nonetheless.

If you're one "as per my last email" away from making a scene at the office and find yourself low on PTO, do not crash out. Do not panic. And do not, under any circumstances, feel the need to take up running.

I have a much more reasonable solution for you: the perfect mini mental health escape that only requires a quick afternoon away from Vancouver...

This day trip is my favourite kind of "travel" — low-effort and high-reward: No packing. No planning. No flight. No ferry.

Here's your perfect itinerary for an afternoon of complete R&R out of the city.

Driving to Deep Cove

Do not underestimate this gorgeous gem of a place.

Truly one of my favourite mini-escapes that's laughably easy to get to. From Vancouver, it's about a 30-minute drive depending on traffic.

You head over the Lions Gate Bridge (objectively the best bridge we have), and suddenly you're pulling into this obscenely charming cove that makes it feel like you've travelled way farther than you actually did.

Coffee and meander

Start at Caf/eh, a quintessential Pacific Northwest coffee shop that has a hidden patio out back — a detail that, in my experience, always correlates with superior espresso. I haven't yet figured out the science behind this, but I will let you know once I do.

For whatever reason, if you're still feeling an urge to jolt your body to life, pop next door to Cafe Orso and double down on the americanos. Go crazy, it's your mental health day. And speaking which...

I know wikiHow says that fresh air, mountains, water, and moving your body are key to maintaining your health... but (in my experience) nothing quite heals like buying yourself something completely irrelevant that you absolutely do not need. Wander into Ahoy to browse charming ceramics, skincare, quirky cards, etc.

Buying a tchotchke near the water is sure to make you forget all about the stress of regular life.

Hike Quarry Rock

I call it a peaceful hike. Rude people call it an easy walk. No matter, you should do it.

Quarry Rock is about a 1 to 1.5-hour round trip, and you get to walk over cute bridges amidst towering trees — the type of activity that always makes you feel small in a good way.

The payoff is a classic West Coast view: ocean, mountains, boats bobbing about.

The grand finale

Afterward, you deserve a reward in the form of a fresh sandwich that's the size of your head from Dip Co.

I couldn't be more serious about this; it mustn't be missed. If it's not raining, bring your sandwich down to the beach to sit and eat. At this point, with this view, it's the best running chance you've got at forgetting about scary things like unanswered emails.

To wrap up your day, you must go to the institution that is Honey's Donuts. Get a honey donut, obviously. There's no point reinventing the wheel here. If you're feeling generous (or just too full), get a box to go. Your roommates, significant other, family, or just your future self will thank you.

If you've followed the itinerary and are still not feeling reset. I'm so sorry, I tried. Call your therapist.

The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

  • Madelyn Grace

    Contributing Writer

    Madelyn Grace (she/her) is a columnist, editor, and screenwriter based in Vancouver, B.C. Armed with a B.A. in English Lit from TMU (formerly Ryerson) — and the useless ability to cite niche 20th-century novels — she's translated her love of language into award-winning journalism, a start-up literary zine, and a surprisingly popular financial literacy newsletter. Despite taking a Feminist Philosophy course in university, she still believes in the (problematic) power of early 2000s rom-coms — and that a strong chai latte can solve most of life's heartbreaks.

