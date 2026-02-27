China is officially suspending certain tariffs on Canada after Carney's visit

The announcement takes effect March 1.

Mark Carney shakes hands with Xi Jinping.

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing back in January.

MarkJCarney | X
Writer

China's government says it will suspend some tariffs on Canadian agricultural goods following a recent visit by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The country's finance ministry says 100 per cent tariffs on canola meal and peas, and a 25 per cent levy on lobsters and crabs, will not be imposed.

A statement says the announcement, which made no mention of canola seed tariffs, will take effect March 1 and continue through to the end of 2026.

The announcement comes after Carney met earlier this year with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a visit that saw the leaders ink a deal on electric vehicles and canola.

The pair agreed Canada would import up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles each year at a tariff rate of 6.1 per cent in exchange for lower duties on canola seed.

Carney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2026.

mark carneycanada newschinatariffs canada
CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Trump's trade rep says Canada will have to accept higher tariffs & send back US jobs

Trump reaffirmed his commitment to tariffs in his State of the Union address Tuesday.

5 things on Mark Carney's mind during his trip to India — from AI to immigration

"This is about rebuilding trust."

Carney travels to India as Sikh Canadians warn about threats from the Indian government

Canadian Sikhs are calling on Carney to take a firmer stand on India.

13 updates from the new federal budget that you might actually care about

From tax cuts to Eurovision dreams, here's what Mark Carney's federal budget means for you. 👇

I moved to Canada after it topped global rankings, but nothing prepared me for the reality

Polar vortex: 1, Me: 0

The White House released an AI video insulting Canada and Brady Tkachuk is firing back

The video depicts the Ottawa Senators captain calling Canadians "maple syrup eating f---s."

Canadian father detained by ICE for months says he got 1 frozen waffle in 24 hours

He's been a permanent resident of the U.S. for nearly 30 years.

Ontario man accused of assaulting a crossbow-wielding home intruder has charges withdrawn

"If a guy breaks into your house and he has a crossbow ready to kill you, it's free game," Premier Doug Ford said.

I tracked what a weekend hanging out in Vancouver actually cost me and I'm not okay

The grand total will genuinely shock you. 💸😭

These are the only Italian restaurants in Vancouver I approve of — and my Nonna agrees

I'm 100% Italian and 100% right.

Canada is predicted to see zero population growth in 2026 after massive immigration cuts

Temporary work and student visas have been cut nearly in half.

Everyone I know is moving to Calgary right now — Here's why it couldn't be me

LOCAL Kits Patio > Stampede

I found the 8 Calgary restaurants and bars that'll make a newcomer fall in love with the city

Alberta's food scene > Ontario's food scene.