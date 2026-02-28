This beautiful small town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live
It has lakeside trails and quaint shops.
Small town charm awaits just outside of the city! This destination, located an hour away from Toronto, is filled with picturesque streets, warm cafes, and one-of-a-kind shops that give it serious small-town appeal and make it a lovely place to settle down.
You can spend time browsing independent stores, walking nearby trails, or stopping into coffee shops and casual eateries.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share the best small towns to live in Canada, and this Ontario community near Toronto was one of the places mentioned.
Orangeville is a picturesque small town located about an hour away from the city.
Readers say it's one of the best places to live in Canada, with its slower pace of life and historic character.
According to the town's tourism website, "you'll find historic streetscapes and lush landscapes that set the scene for first-rate culinary offerings and surprising moments of creativity."
Its main street features a mix of independent shops, cafes, and restaurants, with old-world buildings and architecture that give it Hallmark vibes.
It doesn't just feel like a Hallmark destination; it actually is one. Orangeville has been featured in the Hallmark film Trading Up Christmas, a story about dreaming big and finding love in a small town.
There are several attractions to check out in the area, including live performances, cultural spaces, and outdoor adventures.
On Saturdays, you can head to the Orangeville Farmers' Market, where you'll find meats, baked goods, handcrafted items, and more.
If you're craving some time in nature, Island Lake Conservation Area offers walking trails, shimmering lakes, and picnic spots just outside the downtown core.
According to Frank Leo & Associates, Orangeville is a "very well-developed, modern town that has all the essentials that people need," as well as "an ideal place for people who want the small-town lifestyle but can't afford to sacrifice access to the GTA."
According to Zolo, the average home price in Orangeville in February 2026 is $776,615, compared with Toronto's average of $1,030,916, making it a relatively more affordable option.
For those looking for a small-town feel within easy reach of the city, readers say this community is one of Canada'sbest places to live.
