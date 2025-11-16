These 2 dreamy small towns 1 hour from Toronto are among the 'prettiest' in Canada
They're perfect spots for a road trip.
You don't have to go far from the city to discover small-town charm. These two dreamy villages are just an hour from Toronto, and readers say they're among the prettiest in Canada.
Offering charming streets, unique shops, picturesque strolls and more, they're magical places to visit year-round.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share the prettiest small towns in the country, and these two spots near Toronto were mentioned.
Oakville and Rockwood are charming destinations located a road trip away from the city.
Known for their beautiful surroundings and cozy vibes, it's no surprise that readers recommended these villages.
Oakville is a lakeside gem brimming with restaurants, trails, shops, and more.
It's a vibrant spot to spend a day or weekend, and you can enjoy a range of attractions, including art galleries, theatres, escape rooms, and bowling alleys.
With over 200 restaurants to enjoy, it's a foodie paradise, and you can sample everything from cozy cafes to upscale restaurants.
Top things to do include visiting the nearby Bronte Creek Park, strolling along the waterfront, and exploring the quaint shops downtown.
If you're looking for a quieter experience, Rockwood is the ideal destination. The tiny yet charming town features a small main street lined with local shops and eateries. Don't miss out on a trip to the Bearded Barista, a year-round Christmas cafe and boutique.
Its biggest draw is the Rockwood Conservation Area, a hidden gem featuring limestone cliffs, caves, trails, and more.
With endless charm, little shops, stunning trails and picturesque streets, readers say these two small towns, just one hour from Toronto, are among the prettiest in Canada.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.