Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 6 are out and there's a $50 million jackpot
Maxmillions are also up for grabs!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 6 have been revealed.
With this Lotto Max draw, there's a $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions worth $1 million each up for grabs.
So, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the Maxmillions, and more!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 6?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 6 are 12, 21, 26, 31, 37, 39 and 50, with 3 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 7, 12, 16, 23, 27, 31 and 37
- 11, 15, 23, 24, 26, 31 and 42
There is no winner of the $50 million jackpot or any of the $1 million Maxmillions prizes.
But thousands of cash prizes from $20 to $139,181 have been won in Canada.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on January 9 will offer a $55 million jackpot and six Maxmillions.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 2?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 2 were 5, 9, 11, 22, 30, 41 and 43. Then, the bonus number was 49.
Nobody in Canada won the $46 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
But thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $115,308 were won.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($5 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.