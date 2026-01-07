Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 6 are out and there's a $50 million jackpot

Maxmillions are also up for grabs!

person holding lotto max tickets sold by olg

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 6 have been revealed.

With this Lotto Max draw, there's a $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions worth $1 million each up for grabs.

So, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the Maxmillions, and more!

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 6?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 6 are 12, 21, 26, 31, 37, 39 and 50, with 3 as the bonus number.

Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:

  • 7, 12, 16, 23, 27, 31 and 37
  • 11, 15, 23, 24, 26, 31 and 42

There is no winner of the $50 million jackpot or any of the $1 million Maxmillions prizes.

But thousands of cash prizes from $20 to $139,181 have been won in Canada.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on January 9 will offer a $55 million jackpot and six Maxmillions.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 2?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 2 were 5, 9, 11, 22, 30, 41 and 43. Then, the bonus number was 49.

Nobody in Canada won the $46 million jackpot in Friday's draw.

But thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $115,308 were won.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale has products up to 75% off and you can save on candles

Some three-wick candles are $16.96 cheaper now! 👀

Ontario recycling rules just changed — Here's everything you can now put in your blue bin

Everything you need to know! ♻️👇

Canadian workers can get up to $730 from this CRA benefit payment in January 2026

You could kick off the new year with a payday from the CRA! 💰

A new ranking of Canada's best universities says these are the top schools for 2026

It's based on how schools prepare students for "resilient careers."

Costco has special coupons that get you up to 33% off and here's how you can get the deals

Coffee, apple turnovers, granola bars, and more products are discounted.

Statistics Canada is hiring for 32,000 census jobs and you can make up to $31 an hour

No experience required!

One of the world's 'best' water destinations is near Toronto and it outranked the Caribbean

You'll want to add this spot to your 2026 plans.

Cineplex is offering cheap movie tickets in January and these are the films you can watch

If you don't buy tickets a certain way, you'll have to pay more! 📽️🍿

This 2.5 hr train ride from Toronto takes you to a dreamy lakefront city with European charm

No car needed!

Canada's most in-demand jobs for 2026 were revealed and here's how much the positions pay

"Employers are primarily looking for talent capable of navigating both technological efficiency and emotional intelligence."