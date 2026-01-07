Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This UGG Tasman slipper lookalike is just $21 on Amazon Canada RN and it's the 'perfect dupe'

They're on sale right now!

A person standing with UGG Tasman boot dupes. Right: UGG Tasman slippers.

Amazon Canada UGG dupes are on sale now.

Amazon Canada, UGG | Instagram
Contributor

The UGG Tasman slippers are on everyone's feet this winter, but those cozy UGG slippers come at a hefty price of $150. The good news is you can get in on the trend without dishing out that kind of money, because there's a $21 UGG dupe on Amazon Canada.

Usually, these slippers go for $29.99 on Amazon, but right now they're 30% off, so you can snag a pair for just $21, which is a whopping $129 cheaper than the Women's UGG Tasman shoes from the UGG Canada website.

It may not be the real thing, but this Amazon Canada lookalike has decent reviews to back it up. They have a 4.2 rating with over 1,200 reviews — and 68% of those are 5-star ones.

Many of the reviews mentioned that these shoes are "comfortable," and one said that they're a "nice quality for [the] price." Another customer wrote that they are "the perfect dupe to the super expensive Uggs!" Some others did voice concerns over the sizing and lack of arch support — so some drawbacks may come with the pricetag.

Still, the Gdazzio Women's Slippers we found on Amazon have the same look as the popular UGG ones, with the signature embroidery detailing and a fuzzy interior. You can take your pick of colour combos too, with chestnut, black, apricot and summer chestnut available.

The prices vary depending on the colour and size selection, but right now the chestnut colour in a size 7.5 is $21.

Gdazzio Women's Slippers

A brown slipper.

Amazon dupes of the UGG Tasman boots.

Amazon Canada

Discounted Price on Amazon Canada: $21 for a pair of size 7.5 slippers in the colour chestnut (Regularly $29.99).

Buy it here

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

