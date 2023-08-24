ugg

8 UGG Dupes That Are Way Cheaper Than The Real Deal & Will Look Just As Good This Fall (PHOTOS)

UGG boots are a staple item for fall, but they aren't cheap.

The Australian brand has plenty of viral boots, from the Classic Ultra Mini Platform to the Tazz Suede Platform Slippers and even the Classic Short II Boot that have already been all over TikTok and Instagram this summer.

If you've been drooling over the thought of a new pair of UGGs but aren't a fan of the brand's budget, don't worry, we've got you.

Instead of paying up to $200 for a pair of comfortable UGG slippers this fall, we found eight dupes that will cost you a fraction of the price.

Whether you're looking for a comfortable slipper to wear around the house or an everyday boot to keep your feet toasty during the colder months, there are plenty of UGG alternatives that will keep you in style and save you money.

Classic Ultra Mini Platform Dupe

Huhren Women's Classic Platform Snow Boots. Right: UGG's Classic Ultra Mini Platform.

Huhren Women's Classic Platform Snow Boots. Right: UGGs Classic Ultra Mini Platform.

Amazon, UGG

Price: $64.40

Item: Huhren Women's Classic Platform Snow Boots

What dupe is this: Classic Ultra Mini Platform

Size range: 5 to 8.5

Colour: Brown and taupe

Why do you need to buy this? This Amazon dupe will save you over $100 and looks eerily similar to UGG's Classic Ultra Mini Platform.

The UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform sells for $195, and this Amazon dupe is just $64.40.

Not to mention, they have over four and a half stars on Amazon and almost 200 reviews, so they come pretty highly recommended.

Find it on Amazon

Classic Mini II Boot Dupe

The Smocs 5 Mini chestnut suede cozy boots. Right: Classic Mini II Boot.

The Smocs 5 Mini chestnut suede cozy boots. Right: Classic Mini II Boot.

SoftMoc, UGG

Price: $89.99

Item: The Smocs 5 Mini chestnut suede cozy boots

What dupe is this: Classic Mini II Boot

Size range: 5 to 10

Colour: Brown, black and beige

Why do you need to buy this: UGG's Classic Mini II Boot will cost you $190, but the Smocs 5 Mini chestnut suede cozy boots from SoftMoc will only cost you $89.99.

The material and colour of these boots may not be exactly the same as UGG, but they do look pretty similar and cozy.

SoftMoc's boots are made with suede, faux fur lining and a rubber sole.

Find it on SoftMoc

Classic Ultra Mini Dupe

Boots from EGO. Right: UGG boots.

Boots from EGO. Right: UGG boots.

EGO, UGG

Price: $38

Item: Ultra Mini Ankle Length Faux Fur Lining Boots in Chestnut Brown Faux Suede

What dupe is this: Classic Ultra Mini

Size range: 5 to 11

Colour: Chestnut & black

Why do you need to buy this: If you want a warm pair of slippers to hug your feet this fall but leave your ankles exposed, the UGG Classic Ultra Mini's are all the rage, but you can get the same look for way less on EGO.

UGG mini slippers sell for $185, and you can scoop up EGO's version of the boot for just $38.

Find it on EGO

Classic Ultra Mini Platform Dupe

Platform Cozy Boots. Right: UGG boots.

Platform Cozy Boots. Right: UGG boots.

boohoo, UGG

Price: $58

Item: Platform Cozy Boots

What dupe is this: Classic Ultra Mini Platform

Size range: 5 to 10

Colour: Chestnut & black

Why do you need to buy this: If you've been obsessing over the $195 Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform boots, you can save some money and check out boohoo's version of the popular style for a fraction of the cost.

The stylish boots come in brown and black, and unlike UGG, which is made with genuine materials (hence the cost), Boohoo's boots are made with synthetic suede.

Both of these boots will give you an extra boost in height given their platform styles.

Find it on boohoo

Classic Mini II Boot Dupe

H&M boots. Right: UGG boots.

H&M boots. Right: UGG boots.

H&M, UGG

Price: $31.99

Item: Warm-lined Boots

What dupe is this: Classic Mini II Boot

Size range: 4 to 11

Colour: Dark beige and black

Why do you need to buy this: UGG's Classic Mini II Boot costs $190, and this dupe will only cost you $31.99. The quality of the shoes may vary, but if you're looking for a cheap alternative, this boot will do the trick.

While it may not have sheepskin lining, it does have a fluffy fabric to help mimic that luxury comfort on a budget.

Find it on H&M

Scuffette II Dupe

Walmart slippers. Right: UGG slippers.

Walmart slippers. Right: UGG slippers.

Walmart, UGG

Price: $49.99

Item: Bearpaw Women's Loki Slippers

What dupe is this: Scuffette II

Colour: Hickory II

Why do you need to buy this: What's better than having a cozy pair of slippers beside your bed? These Walmart slippers by Bearpaw are the perfect affordable alternative to UGG's Scuffette II slippers.

They both have the same shape, and Walmart's version is actually made with sheepskin lining and suede material, so they should hold up fairly well, too.

UGG's slippers will cost you $120, and you can grab this dupe for under $50.

Find it on Walmart

Tasman Dupe

Walmart slipper. Right: UGG slipper.

Walmart slipper. Right: UGG slipper.

Walmart, UGG

Price: $54.99

Item: Bearpaw Women's Tabitha Slippers

What dupe is this: Tasman

Colour: Hickory, black and mushroom

Why do you need to buy this: The Tasman slippers are widely popular this season, but if you don't want to pay $135, you can snag these Walmart lookalikes.

These shoes both have the same shape and similar detailing so that you can rock the same style this fall for less.

Find it on Walmart

Classic Ultra Mini Dupe

DSW boots. Right: UGG boots.

DSW boots. Right: UGG boots.

DSW, UGG

Price: $49.99

Item: Crown Vintage Comfy Indoor Slipper

What dupe is this: Classic Ultra Mini

Size range: 5 to 10

Colour: Charcoal suede

Why do you need to buy this? This Classic Ultra Mini dupe is similar enough to the real thing that they could probably pass as UGGs at first glance.

These DSW shows are made with suede and faux fur lining, so they'll be comfortable and cozy and cost you about a third of the price of UGGs.

Find it on DSW

Happy shopping!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

